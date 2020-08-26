Truth About Cher's Battle With Epstein-Barr Virus

Cher Was Too Ill To Perform?

Following this, the Globe once again claimed that she was in poor health. The tabloid reported that friends feared Cher was just “too sick” to perform. An alleged insider snitched to the magazine that the singer was “struggling every day to find the strength to carry on. She's in the grips of the devastating Epstein-Barr virus and it's difficult to get out of bed sometimes." First, the outlet said that the singer was “miraculously healed” from her “sickness,” but then switched its narrative and alleges that Cher is gravely sick once again. The tabloid was all over the place with its narrative. Gossip Cop busted the phony piece given the paper’s unreliability and inconsistency.