Cher has been open about her diagnosis with Epstein-Barr virus, which the singer contracted in the early '90s. The virus, which is also known as human herpesvirus 4, is also a member of the herpes family and can physically affect people for a few weeks, but the virus remains in a person’s system once they contract it. Because many may not know the reality of the virus' effects, there have been many inaccurate stories about the singer’s wellbeing. Here are a few rumors Gossip Cop has corrected about Cher’s health.
Three years ago, the National Enquirer purported that Cher was dying. Even though the singer had performed at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards when the phony piece came out, the outlet contended that the iconic star was knocking on death’s door. It was a recycled narrative Gossip Cop had already corrected from the tabloid before, yet the outlet continued to try and allege that Cher was battling life-threatening illnesses and "crippling depression" over professional and personal stress. Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for the singer, who dismissed the bogus story.
About a year later, the Globe asserted that Cher was getting a “miracle cure” to keep her from dying. The paper purported the singer was trying to cheat death and that the singer battled back from the brink of death thanks to "experimental blood transfusions." The supposed treatments the singer received “wiped out a virulent virus that was shutting down her kidneys and killing her by inches." Gossip Cop corrected the phony narrative by reminding readers that the singer was in perfect health.
Following this, the Globe once again claimed that she was in poor health. The tabloid reported that friends feared Cher was just “too sick” to perform. An alleged insider snitched to the magazine that the singer was “struggling every day to find the strength to carry on. She's in the grips of the devastating Epstein-Barr virus and it's difficult to get out of bed sometimes." First, the outlet said that the singer was “miraculously healed” from her “sickness,” but then switched its narrative and alleges that Cher is gravely sick once again. The tabloid was all over the place with its narrative. Gossip Cop busted the phony piece given the paper’s unreliability and inconsistency.
Last month, we dismissed the Globe once more for claiming that Cher was “on her death bed” with a rare disease. The magazine asserted that Cher was "scarily ill," having trouble breathing, and couldn't get out of bed. Supposed “friends” of the singer believed she was on “death’s door.” The story further noted how the singer was dealing with Epstein-Barr disease and it left her “depressed and bedridden for months on end but also wreaked havoc on her kidneys and heart.” The Globe was wrong again. The singer had just recorded a new song and was seen on her social media in good health, and she continues to be as healthy as she could be.
In short, the tabloids have no clue about Epstein-Barr virus or Cher’s health.