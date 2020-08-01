Truth About Cher 'Destroying Her Career' With Too Much Plastic Surgery

365 days ago, a tabloid claimed “friends” Cher was concerned the singer was destroying her career with too much plastic surgery. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story at the time. Now, we’re taking a look back at this phony story which and why readers shouldn’t trust these unreliable tabloids.
Last year, the Globe alleged pals of Cher feared she’d undergone too many “nips and tucks.” The singer’s friends were concerned the surgeries have made her unrecognizable which would hurt her “star” status. The tabloid quoted a cosmetic surgeon, who never treated the singer but speculated about the supposed procedures she’s had and stated, “Given her age and well-established appearance with the public, I think it detracts from her iconic look."
Another so-called source told the paper, "Cher had pretty much everything done - including having the lowest pair of ribs surgically removed to achieve an ultra-slim waist." The unnamed tipster added, "Cher used to be one of a kind, but her lifelong obsession with plastic surgery has erased what made her stand out. People, especially film directors, have noticed. All the changes have destroyed her looks - and her career!"
It is true that Cher has undergone cosmetic surgeries and has been very open about it. The singer even called herself the “poster girl” for plastic surgery. However, the tabloid’s story was completely untrue. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for the singer who confirmed the article was complete nonsense. None of the singer’s actual friends made such accusations or claims about her face being unrecognizable. The singer spent all of 2019 on tour, including after this claim that her career was in jeopardy, playing soldout shows all over Europe and North America. Whatever surgery Cher has had, it certainly hasn't hurt her career at all.
This wouldn’t be the first time the Globe stretched the truth about Cher. Gossip Cop recently corrected a story from the unreliable magazine for asserting Cher was on her deathbed. The outlet alleged the iconic singer was fighting for her life due to an incurable disease. This story was overdramatized and highly inaccurate. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for the singer who assured us she was fine. Obviously she is doing fine.
In May 2019, we busted the publication for alleging Cher was freezing her body when she dies. The ludicrous story purported the singer had become “obsessed” with the idea of cryonics, the process of freezing a corpse to resuscitate them in the future. The outlet claimed the singer had become bedridden and sick but hopes to carry out this process so she wouldn’t turn to dust and “fade away.” Gossip Cop corrected the ridiculous story when it came out.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.