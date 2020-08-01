Truth About Cher 'Destroying Her Career' With Too Much Plastic Surgery

It is true that Cher has undergone cosmetic surgeries and has been very open about it. The singer even called herself the “poster girl” for plastic surgery. However, the tabloid’s story was completely untrue. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for the singer who confirmed the article was complete nonsense. None of the singer’s actual friends made such accusations or claims about her face being unrecognizable. The singer spent all of 2019 on tour, including after this claim that her career was in jeopardy, playing soldout shows all over Europe and North America. Whatever surgery Cher has had, it certainly hasn't hurt her career at all.