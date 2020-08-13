Truth About Catherine Zeta-Jones Leaving Michael Douglas Over His 'Philandering'

Michael Douglas Had The Hots For Sharon Stone?

Two years ago, the National Enquirer alleged Catherine Zeta-Jones was “furious” about Michael Douglas reuniting with Sharon Stone. Stone and Douglas starred in the erotic thriller, Basic Instinct, in the early ’90s together. The often untrustworthy paper claimed Douglas was “eager” to team up with Stone again, which was supposedly not sitting well with his wife. A so-called "insider" snitched that if Douglas and Stone do a project together, the Chicago actress “would be watching them like a hawk” because she was “threatened” by Stone’s beauty. Gossip Cop had learned the entire narrative was false. We were told Douglas never reached out to his former co-star in hopes of doing another film together.