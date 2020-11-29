Truth About Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Fighting Over How To Raise Their Kids

The Globe has been pushing its outdated narrative about Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s marriage for the entire year. Underwood is always painted out to be the nagging wife more concerned with her career than with being around for her family, particularly her poor husband. When Underwood is around, she’s supposedly being overly-controlling and nitpicky. The tabloid has published a lot of cruel, negative stories about the nature of Fisher and Underwood’s marriage, but each one has been proven to be false.