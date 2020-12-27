Truth About Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Divorcing

Potential Coaching Jobs Bring Marriage Back To The Brink

Once Fisher retired for good, the National Enquirer took the logical step and said Fisher would destroy his marriage by pursuing a coaching job. Just a month ago dubious insiders said Fisher "even entertained offers from his native Canada." Underwood was worried about "possibly uprooting their family" and hoped he would see the light and go on tour with her instead. The whole article was pretty noncommittal, using terms like "might" and "possibly" to avoid the reality that things are great in the Underwood house. Fisher is a devoted father, and even if he found himself back in the NHL as a coach, it wouldn't mean an instant end to the marriage.