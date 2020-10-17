Truth About Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Divorcing

For years now American Idol winner Carrie Underwood has been subjected to baseless rumors that she and husband Mike Fisher would break-up. As we can see from her Instagram, the two haven't broken up yet.
Gossip Cop has busted so many of these rumors that we're collecting some of them here.
In a 2018 cover story, In Touch reported Underwood and Fisher were at a "breaking point" with a heartbreaking divorce incoming. Fisher had recently decided to un-retire from the NHL, which the tabloid claimed angered Underwood. A so-called source told the tabloid "She really thought Mike's retirement was going to give them the time they needed to work on making their family stronger." In reality, it was Underwood who was encouraging Fisher to return to hockey. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple who assured us this story was not true.
Star called this story an exclusive, but it sounds awfully similar to the previous story. "Carrie was convinced that Mike was done with hockey," a dubious source told the tabloid, adding that Underwood "thought he'd be happy as a stay-at-home dad." With him choosing hockey over the family "it seems like their marriage is falling apart." Once again, Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out that Underwood had publicly celebrated her husband's return to the NHL. Fisher never "walked out" on his family as the tabloid claims.
Once Fisher retired for good, the National Enquirer took the logical step and said Fisher would destroy his marriage by pursuing a coaching job. Just a month ago dubious insiders said Fisher "even entertained offers from his native Canada." Underwood was worried about "possibly uprooting their family" and hoped he would see the light and go on tour with her instead. The whole article was pretty noncommital, using terms like "might" and "possibly" to avoid the reality that things are great in the Underwood house. Fisher is a devoted father, and even if he found himself back in the NHL as a coach, it wouldn't mean an instant end to the marriage.
Just last week the Enquirer was at it again but took a completely different angle in its divorce story. In the bogus article, it claimedUnderwood was too much of a control freak in quarantine. "Mike’s not used to having his every move critiqued, and it’s starting to get to him," a supposed "pal" said Fisher was more easygoing around dinner time, "but Carrie’s very fussy about what they eat." The story reduced UNderwood down to the stereotype of the nagging wife who abided by the outdated 1950s fantasy of what a wife acts like. The story was offensive and untrue.