Truth About Cameron Diaz Baby Rumors

Drew Barrymore Jumps On The Bandwagon Too?

The following month, the tabloid, NW, alleged that Drew Barrymore was having a baby through IVF after being inspired by Diaz. The magazine asserted Barrymore also had “baby fever” after meeting Diaz’s daughter and “decided to not wait around for a man to make this happen.” The dubious story even insisted Barrymore was looking to ask her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, for his sperm so she could “keep it in the family.” Just like the previous story Gossip Cop had corrected, this one was no different. The Never Been Kissed actress was not looking to have another baby just because her close friend had one. Cameron Diaz and her close friends are enjoying motherhood. However, the tabloids shouldn’t suggest everyone has “baby fever” just because Diaz has a new daughter.