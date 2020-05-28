Truth About Caitlyn Jenner And Kris Jenner's Relationship

Kris Tries To Silence Caitlyn

Most recently, OK!, contended Kris was trying to keep Caitlyn from joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The publication insisted Kris Jenner was “panicking” over Caitlyn’s interest in joining the reality-television powerhouse and Kris was “scrambling” to keep that from happening. The outlet purports Kris was worried about her former spouse “airing” the family’s dirty laundry, however, this couldn’t have been further from the truth. Gossip Cop had already corrected the tabloid for falsely claiming Kris was trying to create a “revenge” memoir against Caitlyn for the same reason. The idea that Kris, whose families reality show is the standard bearer in the industry, would be also trying to stop Caitlyn Jenner from joining another reality show because she was worried about family secrets being "exposed" is... well... ridiculous.