Truth About Caitlyn Jenner And Kris Jenner's Relationship

One of the most shocking and controversial divorces was that of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. Before Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman, the couple divorced following 22 years of marriage. There were various rumors as to what happened between the two before and after the divorce. Gossip Cop has rounded up the few times we’ve busted the tabloids for being wrong about Kris and Caitlyn’s relationship since splitting up.
In September 2017, the tabloid, Star, alleged Kris and Caitlyn Jenner were hooking up. The dubious story claimed the former spouses were having a “secret, sexy hookup.” An alleged source told the publication, "In the wake of their nasty split two years ago, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner became sworn enemies. But now sources say the exes have kissed and made up, literally!" However, this twisted drama never occurred. Not only is Kris in a relationship with Cory Gamble, but Gossip Cop also couldn’t even find a shred of evidence that the story was based in any sort of truth.
In January 2018, Gossip Cop busted the website, HollywoodLife.com, for asserting that Kris and Caitlyn were “at war” over their daughter, Kylie’s, pregnancy. A so-called source told the outlet, "Caitlyn and Kris are at war over their daughter Kylie's pregnancy and Kris's delivery room demands.” The narrative asserted the former pair were arguing over where Kylie should deliver and who would be allowed at the hospital. While Caitlyn was open about her problems with the Kardashian’s, it wasn’t true that the former Olympian was “at war” with her former spouse.
The following month, Woman’s Day, tried to extend on the supposed drama between the exes by maintaining Kris and Caitlyn were feuding over their granddaughter, Stormi Webster. The magazine claimed there was “tension” between Kris Jenner and Caitlyn and that Caitlyn was trying to assert herself as the “number one” grandmother in their granddaughter’s life. While the idea of a granny war seems entertaining, the story was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Caitlyn who confirmed the piece was false.
Most recently, OK!, contended Kris was trying to keep Caitlyn from joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The publication insisted Kris Jenner was “panicking” over Caitlyn’s interest in joining the reality-television powerhouse and Kris was “scrambling” to keep that from happening. The outlet purports Kris was worried about her former spouse “airing” the family’s dirty laundry, however, this couldn’t have been further from the truth. Gossip Cop had already corrected the tabloid for falsely claiming Kris was trying to create a “revenge” memoir against Caitlyn for the same reason. The idea that Kris, whose families reality show is the standard bearer in the industry, would be also trying to stop Caitlyn Jenner from joining another reality show because she was worried about family secrets being "exposed" is... well... ridiculous.