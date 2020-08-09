Truth About Britney Spears' Nagging Health Issues Affecting Her Career

Unsurprisingly, her foot injury healed and she's now completely back up to snuff. Heck, she even posted the video of her breaking her foot, and she kept fans up to date with her healing process on Instagram. Similar to Radar Online's junk food jabs, this story was based more on cruelty than reality. Spears obviously wasn't struggling with the injury, and it doesn't take a doctor to figure out that she's still capable of killing it on stage. Her physical health may be a recurring topic for jokes and insults, but Spears herself has proven that she's keeping herself in far better shape, and it doesn't take a made-up "insider" to see that.