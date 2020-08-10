Truth About Britney Spears Mental Health in 2020

Sam Ashgari Dumped Britney Spears While She Was In Rehab?

In April of last year, the National Enquirer claimed Spears was dumped by her boyfriend, Sam Asghari during her stay at the rehabilitation facility. The often untrustworthy paper contended Ashgari wanted out of his relationship with the pop star and wasn’t “thrilled” about "nursing" the singer back to from the brink. A supposed "source" told the magazine Ashgari was also overwhelmed with the prospect of having to take care of Spears sons, Sean and Jayden. Gossip Cop investigated the sketchy story and found it to be untrue. Ashgari was very supportive of Spears’ determination to get better and shared his admiration for her in an Instagram post. Also, the personal trainer wouldn't have to worry about Spears' sons since they were staying with father, Kevin Federline, while the singer was being treated.