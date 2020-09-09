Truth About Bridget Moynahan's Relationship With Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan seems to have a good co-parenting relationship with her ex-boyfriend and father of her son Tom Brady these days, but things weren’t always so amicable between the two of them. After Brady began dating his now-wife Gisele Bündchen, it was rumored that the two famous ladies didn’t even get along, especially when it came to Moynahan’s child. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and can shed some light on what the relationship between Moynahan and Brady, as well as Bündchen, looks like today.
The Blue Bloods star and Brady first met in 2004 and dated for a little over two years before calling it quits in December of 2006. There was no animosity or bad feelings behind the split, Moynahan’s rep informed People, “(They) amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy.” That same month, just a few weeks after breaking up with Moynahan, Brady began dating Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
The couple, who eventually wed in 2009, faced challenges in their relationship early on when, two months after they’d split, Moynahan announced she was pregnant, and Brady was the father. In an interview with Howard Stern years later, via The Blast, Brady admitted, “It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and now this guy’s ex-girlfriend’s pregnant. And it was very challenging for my son’s mom because she didn’t envision that either.” Despite that additional challenge, Brady and Bündchen continued onward with their relationship, with the experience seemingly drawing the two closer together.
Moynahan, meanwhile, was focused on her career and her new life as a single mom. It wasn’t a status she ever thought would apply to her, she revealed in an interview a year or so after she welcomed her son, John Edwards, most commonly known as Jack. In 2008, Moynahan told Harper’s Bazaar, “I'm not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, I want to be a single mom.” The Blue Bloods actress admitted, “Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me,” Moynahan added.
But I got so much out of that. It's golden and it's tough and it was [expletive]ed up. But now I have a child, and it's the best thing in the world.
Moynahan’s focus on her son didn’t keep her, and her son’s stepmother, out of the tabloids, however. Gisele Bündchen reportedly got into hot water with Bridget Moynahan after the supermodel spoke about her relationship with Brady’s son in an interview with Vanity Fair a few days before the wedding. After admitting that she hadn’t met the boy’s mother quite yet, Bündchen said, “I understand that he has a mom, and I respect that, but to me, it’s not like because somebody else delivered him, that’s not my child. I feel it is, 100 percent.” Bündchen added,
I want him to have a great relationship with his mom, because that’s important, but I love him the same way as if he were mine. I already feel like he’s my son, from the first day.
Sources close to Moynahan later told People, “Bridget isn’t angry about Bündchen's quotes. She’s hurt. For Jack’s sake, she wanted him to be comfortable with Gisele. Bridget tried to give her the benefit of the doubt. But that goodwill has taken a hit. She’s like, ‘Did she really say that?'” Despite that small flare-up, Moynahan and Bündchen seem to be on much better terms these days.
In an interview with People in 2019, the Blue Bloods actress spoke glowingly of her co-parenting strategy with Tom Brady. “Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” she said. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.” Moynahan is now married to businessman Andrew Frankel, whom she was talking about, along was Bündchen.
Both parties seem to have moved on beautifully from any drama that might have happened behind the scenes all those years ago. Some outlets, particularly those in the tabloid media, can’t seem to stop speculating about potential scandals, however, especially when it comes to Tom Brady’s marriage to Gisele Bündchen. Despite the fact that they’ve been married for close to ten years now, there are even some predictions that the couple is on the verge of divorce.
Late last year Star reported that Bündchen and her husband had been living separate lives. A highly suspicious source snitched to the magazine, “They've realized they're two very different people. He likes a structured life and she's all over the place - he'll come home to a note saying she's gone to Costa Rica to meditate!” Though the two were supposedly leading entirely separate lives from each other, the source contended that it wasn’t necessarily something the spouses minded.
“She does her thing and he does his, and they're happier that way. That's not to say they don't care for each other, they do - in their own way,” the tipster insisted. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and determined that the entire story was based on a quote from Tom Brady’s interview with Howard Stern that was taken entirely out of context. The outlet twisted the athlete’s words to make him seem like he and his wife were going their separate ways, when in reality he was talking about the importance of them making time for each other with their busy schedules and hectic careers.
Just a month later, Life & Style reported that Bündchen had “dumped” Brady and the two were headed for a $600 million divorce. The couple just couldn’t seem to stop fighting, especially when it came to Brady’s career. Bündchen reportedly wanted her husband to retire, but Brady disagreed. “Gisele puts up with his training and game schedule, but she hates that he's away from home so much,” a source told the outlet.
The source further explained that Brady and his Brazilian wife had been “having some nasty, blowout fights” over his refusal to retire. “One was after Gisele told Tom that a psychic told her to leave him,” added the questionable insider. “Of course he told her that was ridiculous and laughed at her. They've said some really ugly things to each other - it's gotten really bad. Some friends think there's no going back.” Just because some “friends” think that doesn’t mean it’s actually true.
Gossip Cop couldn’t believe that a couple that seemed as in love as these two could be on the verge of divorce. In fact, it was Bündchen’s own words in an interview with The Observer that convinced us this story couldn’t be true. “I've been with my husband for more than 12 years now and, as you know, men are very... They want a lot of attention... So I think the important part is to have fully present moments with everybody. I think that leads to fulfillment,” the model explained. We’ll take her word over that of some anonymous “insider” any day.
The truth of the matter is that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage and if there were, the tabloids would be the absolute last ones to know anything. The only thing these sorts of outlets can do is sit and speculate. No one who’s truly close to the couple would ever speak about their famous associates’ personal business with these shady publications.