Truth About Bridget Moynahan's Relationship With Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen

“She does her thing and he does his, and they're happier that way. That's not to say they don't care for each other, they do - in their own way,” the tipster insisted. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and determined that the entire story was based on a quote from Tom Brady’s interview with Howard Stern that was taken entirely out of context. The outlet twisted the athlete’s words to make him seem like he and his wife were going their separate ways, when in reality he was talking about the importance of them making time for each other with their busy schedules and hectic careers.