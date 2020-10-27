Truth About Bradley Cooper And Jennifer Garner’s Romantic Relationship

Wedding Bells Are In The Air

Within a month of Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper being seen at the beach, Life & Style alleged Cooper was moving in and had proposed. Isn't that moving fast? Cooper had supposedly moved back to Los Angeles which freed him up to spend more time with Garner. When Cooper brought up marriage, he was "mostly laughed off." Even still, he had "big wedding plans and could surprise her with a proposal." Gossip Cop busted this story because, say it with us now, Cooper and Garner aren't dating at all. Plus the cover was a bait and switch, as it promised to reveal wedding plans, then revealed nothing at all. All these accounts reveal nothing truthful at all.