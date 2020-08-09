Truth About Brad Pitt Relapsing On Booze Last Year

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Brad Pitt broke his sobriety. Gossip Cop found this to be completely untrue when we investigated the story. Looking back on the bogus piece, it’s honestly cruel that the unreliable publication would fabricate a tale about Pitt’s journey to remain sober.
Around this time last year, Woman’s Day wickedly claimed that Pitt “fell off the wagon” after knocking back drinks at the afterparty for the movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. At the time, the actor was two years sober, but the outlet purported that Pitt had someone bring him drinks at the party, which was held at Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel. A supposed source first tried to maintain the actor was drinking “mocktails” but then added, “he certainly became more animated as the night went on,” hinting towards the notion Pitt was drinking alcohol.
From there, the dubious insider contended that Pitt’s demeanor at the party had a lot of people “questioning whether he was back on the drink.” The publication alleged that those “close” to the actor were afraid he could’ve been drawn back to his old destructive ways. "Temptation is everywhere with all the parties, the socializing and the drinking. It's a slippery slope he would be heading down,” the sketchy insider stated.
Regardless of what this phony source proclaimed, Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be false. We checked with a mutual pal of ours and Pitt’s and were assured the actor didn’t start drinking again. The actor has been very open about his struggles with living a teetotaling lifestyle. Earlier this year, while accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review's Annual Gala, Pitt revealed that fellow actor Bradley Cooper encouraged him to stay sober. “Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier since,” Pitt stated during his acceptance speech.
However, this wasn’t the first time the tabloids made up fictitious stories regarding Pitt’s sobriety. Almost six months ago, Gossip Cop debunked the Globe for asserting Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a vicious fight over her drinking. The outlet asserted that the pair’s renewed romance was ruined over Aniston’s refusal to give up drinking. The story was completely fabricated. Pitt and Aniston never renewed their romance and they certainly didn’t fight over her drinking. Gossip Cop had spoken to separate spokespersons for the former pair who confirmed that the two weren’t back together.
Last year, we busted the National Enquirer for claiming that Pitt relapsed on marijuana. The bogus story alleged the actor began smoking weed while he filmed the movie Ad Astra in 2017. Yet Gossip Cop couldn’t find a trace of evidence supporting this wild claim. Also, we were told by a more reliable source, another mutual friend of ours and Pitt’s, that the supermarket paper’s article was incorrect.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.