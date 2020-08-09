Truth About Brad Pitt Relapsing On Booze Last Year

The Real Truth Behind Brad's Sober Journey

Regardless of what this phony source proclaimed, Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be false. We checked with a mutual pal of ours and Pitt’s and were assured the actor didn’t start drinking again. The actor has been very open about his struggles with living a teetotaling lifestyle. Earlier this year, while accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review's Annual Gala, Pitt revealed that fellow actor Bradley Cooper encouraged him to stay sober. “Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier since,” Pitt stated during his acceptance speech.