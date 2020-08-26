Truth About Brad Pitt Introducing His Kids To Jennifer Aniston Last Year

The Truth Behind Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Relationship

The tabloids have also recycled the narrative that Pitt and Aniston were back together. Last year, OK!, purported that Aniston and Pitt’s romance was “getting serious" again. The outlet contended that the former spouses were “busted” car shopping at a Maserati dealership in Los Angeles earlier that month. With no pictures or any substantial evidence to back its claim, the magazine also boldly declared that Pitt and Aniston had several dinners at a Beverly Hills hotel. Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that Aniston and Pitt were back together.