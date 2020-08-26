Truth About Brad Pitt Introducing His Kids To Jennifer Aniston Last Year

One year ago, a tabloid claimed that Brad Pitt introduced his children to Jennifer Aniston. Gossip Cop looked into the suspicious story and found a few questionable things. Let’s take a look back at the phony tale.
Last summer, OK! claimed that not only had the former exes rekindled their relationship, but Pitt was “taking the next step” by having his six children meet Aniston. An unnamed source told the tabloid, "They recently had a secret meeting. Jen was so nervous, but she passed the test with flying colors."
The so-called tipster continued, saying that Aniston had spoken to Pitt’s children about books, music, movies, and more. "She won them over when she started talking to the boys about the video games they like to play," added the anonymous insider added. The supposed insider further contended after Aniston met all of Pitt’s children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — that the kids “told Brad they love Jen and that they think she's so cool."
Gossip Cop ran the sketchy story by separate reps for Pitt and Aniston, who both went on record to dismiss the idea that the two were back together. Aniston also didn’t meet her former husband’s children either, even though the tabloids have continued to run with the idea that the Friends star has some sort of relationship with them.
For example, earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted a story from Life & Style for purporting that Aniston “healed the rift” between Pitt and his son, Maddox. The incorrect piece asserted that Aniston “stepped in” and healed the relationship between Pitt and his eldest son. A supposed source told the outlet that the actress “was estranged from her mom for a time, so she wants the opposite for her new family and guided Brad toward a reunion.” Gossip Cop had learned Pitt and his son weren’t on bad terms and Aniston never intervened with the two’s relationship.
The tabloids have also recycled the narrative that Pitt and Aniston were back together. Last year, OK!, purported that Aniston and Pitt’s romance was “getting serious" again. The outlet contended that the former spouses were “busted” car shopping at a Maserati dealership in Los Angeles earlier that month. With no pictures or any substantial evidence to back its claim, the magazine also boldly declared that Pitt and Aniston had several dinners at a Beverly Hills hotel. Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that Aniston and Pitt were back together.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are on friendly terms, but that doesn't mean the two are back together. The tabloids need to give this tired rumor a rest.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.