Truth About Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Rekindling Relationship At Her Christmas Party

That Was Quick, They’re Already Married

New Idea claimed it wasn’t a Christmas party, but actually a secret wedding party and that Aniston and Pitt were married again. This story came about because Aniston’s wedding to Justin Theroux had been kept under the guise that it was her birthday party, so this tabloid speculated “that history could be repeating itself.” An alleged tipster said, “All Jen wants is to be Mrs. Pitt again and to start the new year off as his wife. The Christmas party would have been the perfect disguise to make her dream happen with the utmost privacy and discretion." Gossip Cop thinks Aniston wants more in her life than to just be her ex-husband’s wife again. This story was completely false, as the two are not back together. Reps for both stars confirmed that there was no romance involved.