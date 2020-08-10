Truth About Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Having 'Low Key Dinners' At Her House

Around this time last year, a tabloid claimed former spouses, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were meeting up for “low-key” dinners. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be untrue. It’s apparent the tabloids want to see the former couple get back together, but in reality, the two are just good friends. Here’s a look back at the fictitious tale.
Last summer, OK!, maintained Aniston and Pitt were secretly meeting up following their "reunion" at the actress’ 50th birthday party the previous February. An alleged source told the outlet the former pair were rendezvousing at Aniston’s house to share meals, adding, “They love hanging out on the patio, listening to music and talking about life.” The dubious insider continued their conversations got serious during a recent meetup where they apparently “spoke about their marriage and what went wrong.”
"Brad let Jen know how sorry he was for everything that happened, and told her that if he could take it all back, he would,” the sketchy tipster further contended. How would this supposed source know in-depth what the two spoke about during this "dinner?" Nonetheless, the unnamed source went on to say Pitt’s “apology” "made [Aniston] realize that it's truly time to put the past aside and to start seeing Brad fully for who he is, a nice guy who messed up royally."
None of this, Gossip Cop had learned, ever happened. While the unreliable magazine used the words of an untraceable and seemingly phony source, we ran the narrative by a spokesperson for Pitt who confirmed the report was untrue. The actor never met up with his ex-wife for “private” dinners. Even though Pitt and Aniston are on good terms and have spoken highly of each other over the years, it doesn’t mean the pair are getting back together. However, it hasn’t stopped the tabloids from still running with the phony narrative.
After we dismissed this bogus report from OK!, the tabloid continued to push the recycled Aniston-Pitt “reunion.” A few months ago, we busted the outlet for claiming Aniston and Pitt were doing a TV “tell-all” together about their relationship. In this misleading piece, OK! claimed Pitt and Aniston weren't a couple but were ready to come clean about their failed marriage. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Aniston who assured us the article was complete nonsense.
Last May, we debunked the phony publication for claiming Pitt proposed to Aniston during a romantic dinner. Obviously, the tabloid is all over the place with its wild claims about the former spouses' relationship. While the outlet contended Pitt and Aniston were “ready to be husband and wife” again, Gossip Cop found that to be untrue. Separate reps for both of the entertainers have stressed several times to us that the two aren’t back together.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.