Truth About Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Having Kids Together In 2020

Did Brad And Jennifer Welcome Twin Secretly? Another Phony Story By The Tabloids

Yet, not too long after, New Idea once again alleged Aniston and Pitt welcomed twins “secretly” via surrogacy. After Gossip Cop had already corrected the idea that the ex-spouses were having a baby together, the magazine still contended the two had “possibly” welcomed twins. Here’s what was happening: Ross, who we stated was the same surrogate that carried twins for Parker and Broderick, did give birth to another set of twins and the outlet asserted those twins possibly belonged to Pitt and Aniston. Even though it has been proven that Pitt and Aniston aren’t even back together, Gossip Cop still reached out to a spokesperson for Aniston who confirmed the rumor wasn’t true.