Truth About Bindi Irwin's 'Secret Wedding' Last Summer

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell did not have a secret summer wedding. A tabloid alleged the couple wed last year, but the story was wildly inaccurate. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell tied the knot in March of this year, however, OK!, claimed last year that she got married in June 2019. The outlet alleged Irwin and Powell secretly wed at an Australian Zoo and that 200 guests were in attendance. Dubbing the event as a "wild night," the magazine claimed several high-profile celebrities were there, including Russel Crowe, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, and their wives, Elsa Pataky, and Miley Cyrus.
When guests arrived, a supposed source told the publication, they “walked past all of Bindi’s favorite exotic animals, like crocodiles, snakes, and adorable echidnas.” The dubious insider claimed that Irwin originally asked her brother, Robert, to walk her down the aisle, but got “nervous leading up to the days of the wedding and feared they might get too emotional.” So, the sketchy source added, “with Robert’s blessing she asked Chris Hemsworth, who’s one of her family’s dearest friends, to be her escort, and he was honored to be the one to give Bindi away.”
Following Irwin and Powell’s nuptials, the publication alleged Powell asked for a moment of silence when Bob Dylan’s “Wedding Song” played over the loudspeakers which was a tribute to Steve Irwin. After this, Miley Cryus serenaded the couple as did, Russell Crowe. “It was an amazing night. The buzz is that the wedding cost around $1 million. No expense was spared,” the unnamed source concluded. For obvious reasons, none of this tall tale ever happened.
As we stated Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell married earlier this year, and even though the wedding was pushed up, it was only by a few days. Also, People Magazine reported, due to the coronavirus, the only people in attendance at Irwin and Powell’s actual wedding were Irwin’s mother, Terri, her brother, Robert, and her father’s best friend, Wes Mannion. The only piece of truth from the story is that the couple did wed at a zoo. But about nine months AFTER the unreliable outlet claimed. This was one ridiculous work of fiction by the tabloid, which hasn't issued any sort of correction in the months before or after the couple's actual wedding.
We’ve debunked several stories about Irwin’s nuptials to Powell for quite some time now. A few days ago, we busted the sister publication of OK!, Star, for claiming Bindi Irwin walked down the aisle with a koala bear instead of a bouquet. Before that, we exposed Woman’s Day for asserting Irwin and Powell moved up the wedding date because the former Dancing With The Stars contestant was pregnant. Gossip Cop dismissed both of these phony narratives after finding there was no truth to either story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.