Truth About Bindi Irwin's 'Secret Wedding' Last Summer

As we stated Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell married earlier this year, and even though the wedding was pushed up, it was only by a few days. Also, People Magazine reported, due to the coronavirus, the only people in attendance at Irwin and Powell’s actual wedding were Irwin’s mother, Terri, her brother, Robert, and her father’s best friend, Wes Mannion. The only piece of truth from the story is that the couple did wed at a zoo. But about nine months AFTER the unreliable outlet claimed. This was one ridiculous work of fiction by the tabloid, which hasn't issued any sort of correction in the months before or after the couple's actual wedding.