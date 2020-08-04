Truth About Bindi Irwin's Marriage With Chandler Powell

The love story of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell was thrown an unfortunate twist when the couple was forced to change their wedding plans due to the pandemic. The two got married without guests in attendance, but that hasn’t put a damper on the happy couple. Yesterday, Irwin and Powell celebrated the anniversary of their engagement with a lovely Instagram post.
In the year since the engagement announcement, Irwin has been subjected to so many trashy rumors about marriage and pregnancies. Here’s a smattering of Irwin stories that Gossip Cop has debunked.
For some reason, the geographic location of Irwin and Powell has been a hot button issue for the tabloid press. Just last week New Idea claimed Powell and Irwin were preparing to move to the United States so they could be closer to Powell’s family. That claim isn’t really outlandish, Powell, an American, is far from the United States, so perhaps he does miss his family, but it's still false and Gossip Cop exposed it nonetheless. Irwin is very open about her life, so if a big move to the States was happening, it would not be secret. Plus the couple is heavily involved with the Australia Zoo, owned by Irwin’s mother Terri and shooting location for her late father’s series The Crocodile Hunter.
A popular story in the tabloids, OK! claimed Irwin was moving to America, still false, and would hold a second wedding in California. Not to be outdone, Woman’s Day made a nearly identical claim just a few weeks later. This time the wedding would be lavish and a little further north in Oregon. Both tabloids claim Irwin has “always dreamed of having her own production company,” and it’s always a red flag when more than one tabloid uses the exact same phrase. While the first wedding may not have been ideal due to the pandemic, there is no evidence that a second wedding is currently in the works.
Powell was spotted going to the supermarket by himself, a perfectly normal thing to do. Woman’s Day used that ordinary event as evidence that Powell was contemplating an end to the marriage. He allegedly found “isolation hard” and lacked “fun and excitement” in the marriage. Despite this, the tabloid still said the couple was “stronger than ever.” Those are antonyms, so even the tabloid couldn’t keep the sham up. Gossip Cop debunked this story just by pointing out one of many Instagram photos of the couple still together and delighted.
In November 2019, Woman’s Day claimed as tabloids are wont to do that Irwin was secretly pregnant and the wedding would be put on hold. The evidence was an Instagram post where Irwin said “our family is growing and that’s something to smile about.” She meant growing because of Powell, but the tabloid just made up a pregnancy instead. The wedding went forward, albeit with some changes due to the pandemic. It’s been almost nine months since this story and Irwin and Powell have not welcomed a child, so this story was completely false.