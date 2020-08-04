Truth About Bindi Irwin's Marriage With Chandler Powell

Irwin Moving Closer To Powell’s Family?

For some reason, the geographic location of Irwin and Powell has been a hot button issue for the tabloid press. Just last week New Idea claimed Powell and Irwin were preparing to move to the United States so they could be closer to Powell’s family. That claim isn’t really outlandish, Powell, an American, is far from the United States, so perhaps he does miss his family, but it's still false and Gossip Cop exposed it nonetheless. Irwin is very open about her life, so if a big move to the States was happening, it would not be secret. Plus the couple is heavily involved with the Australia Zoo, owned by Irwin’s mother Terri and shooting location for her late father’s series The Crocodile Hunter.