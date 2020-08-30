Truth About Ben Affleck's Mid-Life Crisis

Ever since Ben Affleck began dating Ana de Armas earlier this year, there have been a slew of tabloid reports that either imply or outright state the actor is going through a sort of “mid-life crisis.” Affleck’s relationship with the Knives Out actress seems to be the catalyst for these rumors. Gossip Cop took a look back at our previous busts on the subject to see if there was maybe something we missed.
Back in summer 2019, Radar Online reported that Affleck was working out so hard in an attempt to build muscle mass, that “friends” of the Justice League actor were worried he’d “collapse.” Affleck was “obsessed” with packing on even more muscle than he’d had during his superhero movies, a source for the outlet claimed, adding that Affleck was pumping iron “all hours of the day and night” in order to achieve his ideal physique.
Predictably, the site didn’t name its anonymous source. Instead of trusting this unknown, unverified “friend” of Affleck, Gossip Cop reached out to the actor’s spokesperson, who told us on the record that the allegations that Affleck was working out in a dangerous fashion were completely “untrue.” We’ll take the word of a spokesperson, who’s allowed to speak on their client’s behalf, over the word of some random, likely fake, source.
Early this summer, a full year later, the tabloids were at it again. This time, In Touch was the outlet behind the claims that Ben Affleck was having a “full-on mid-life crisis” and his new girlfriend Ana de Armas was the reason for it. Even Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, had “picked up on it,” the tabloid’s tipster divulged.
As proof, the magazine cited Affleck’s darker hair, which was different from its usual salt-and-pepper appearance. Besides using hair dye, Affleck was also supposedly getting spray tanned regularly, as well as getting Botox injections, fillers, and laser treatments on his face. Of course this shift in behavior was caused by Affleck’s latest relationship, the insider contended.
“It’s all about acting cool in front of Ana. When they first got together, having a young, gorgeous actress on his arm made him feel like a million dollars,” the source insisted, adding, “But now that he’s fallen for Ana, he’s terrified she’ll go running off with some cooler, more age-appropriate actor.” What a load of nonsense. Actors regularly change up their appearance, since that’s part of their job, after all.
Neither the outlet nor the so-called “insider” know for sure why Affleck made the change, but both would likely say anything to make the actor seem scandalous. Once again, Gossip Cop reached out to Affleck’s spokesperson, who clarified for us that the story was false. Affleck wasn’t trying to seem “cooler” in a clumsy attempt to keep his new girlfriend from straying to a younger man.
More recently, Woman’s Day published a story claiming that Affleck was desperately working out in an attempt to keep de Armas from leaving him. Once again, fears of de Armas falling for a younger man supposedly fueled this desperate attempt to be fitter, the outlet and its dubious sources insisted. “He's losing it,” the source exclaimed. “Ana has him hook, line and sinker, and he's paranoid she's going to dump him for a younger hunk now her career's starting to take off. It’s triggered some kind of midlife crisis.”
What’s really driving the younger actress away was Affleck’s bad attitude, the source added. “He's becoming way too controlling and insecure for her. Ana's hoping it's just a phase, but the writing's on the wall — it's driving her crazy!” Not a word of this story was true. If these outlets aren’t body shaming the father of three for being overweight, they’re insisting that his new fit form is the result of a mid-life crisis brought on by his new, younger girlfriend. Affleck is doing just fine, despite the doom and gloom stories the tabloids keep printing.