Truth About Bella Hadid’s Same-Sex Relationships

For some time, rumors have spread regarding Bella Hadid’s personal life and who she’s dating. Most know about her on-and-off-again relationship with The Weeknd, but, has the model also dated some famous women? Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about Hadid and her rumored relationships. Here’s what we know.
Three years ago, Star purported Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were hooking up. The tabloid suggested the models were “undercover lovers” after they were seen in London at the Pride parade at the time. A source further stated Hadid didn’t have the best luck with men and friends recommended the model try dating women. The insider added that no one would be “surprised” if Hadid and Jenner were “experimenting.” Rather than rely on pictures and words from an unnamed insider, Gossip Cop ran the report by a rep for Jenner who dismissed the story. Hadid and Jenner have been friends for a long time, but their relationship hasn’t gone any further than that.
Two years ago, Life & Style claimed Hadid came between Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart. At the time, Maxwell and Stewart were in a relationship but the tabloid contended the two were “on the rocks” after reports of Maxwell and Hadid’s passionate kiss from 2015 resurfaced. An anonymous source tattled the kiss sparked jealousy in Stewart and the actress reached out to Hadid to warn her to stay away from Maxwell. The publication further stated Maxwell was “ready to move out of Stewart’s home” because of the arguments they two were having over the situation. Here’s the truth behind the story. Yes, Hadid and Maxwell shared a kiss years ago, but it didn’t cause any problems for Maxwell’s relationship with Stewart. We checked with a source close to the situation who assured us the narrative was false.
When the tabloids weren’t alleging that Bella Hadid was entangled with women, other reports suggested the model was attached to some famous men.
For instance, in 2017, HollywoodLife boldly claimed Hadid was hooking up with Drake. The often debunked website stated the two’s supposed romance was “heating up” but they were keeping things “on the down-low.” Gossip Cop would like to point out that at the time, Hadid was dating The Weeknd. The idea Hadid was “hooking up” with another person is just degrading and also inappropriate. Also, Gossip Cop was assured that the story was incorrect. The model herself even dismissed the rumors regarding her and the rapper.
In 2018, the same outlet once again foolishly made up a story that Hadid was involved with Robert Pattinson. The website claimed Pattinson and Hadid were "getting pretty close while posing for photos at the recent Dior Homme Menswear show in Paris." The blog had no evidence to back its story-line, only the just words from a fabricated source that asserted Pattinson and Hadid would be the next “high profile relationship.” The only thing the Twilight actor and model had in common was their connection to Dior as they both modeled for the brand. Other than that, nothing romantic happened between the two. Gossip Cop disproved the phony story when it came out.
In short, the tabloids have no insight into the model's life. Bella Hadid, like many celebrities, is just another victim of the cruel and often incorrect reports these outlets make up. Seriously, the tabloids should focus on getting the facts straight rather than continue spreading lies.