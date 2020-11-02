Truth About Bella Hadid’s Same-Sex Relationships

Bella Came Between Stella Maxwell And Kristen Stewart?

Two years ago, Life & Style claimed Hadid came between Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart. At the time, Maxwell and Stewart were in a relationship but the tabloid contended the two were “on the rocks” after reports of Maxwell and Hadid’s passionate kiss from 2015 resurfaced. An anonymous source tattled the kiss sparked jealousy in Stewart and the actress reached out to Hadid to warn her to stay away from Maxwell. The publication further stated Maxwell was “ready to move out of Stewart’s home” because of the arguments they two were having over the situation. Here’s the truth behind the story. Yes, Hadid and Maxwell shared a kiss years ago, but it didn’t cause any problems for Maxwell’s relationship with Stewart. We checked with a source close to the situation who assured us the narrative was false.