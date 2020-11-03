Truth About Barack, Michelle Obama's Relationship With The British Royals, Tensions With Queen Elizabeth

Barack and Michelle Obama have enjoyed a cordial relationship with the British royal family, particularly with Princes William and Harry. Some tabloids speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding exposed tensions between Queen Elizabeth II and the Obamas. Gossip Cop encountered a series of rumors on the subject and analyzed them in order to discover what was really going on.
In the lead up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 2018 wedding, several outlets claimed Barack and Michelle Obama were trying to score an invite to the royal nuptials. Just News USA reported that Michelle, in a “desperate move,” tried to “sneak a spot” on the exclusive guest list for the ceremony, but was discovered by Queen Elizabeth, who “delivered a brutal beatdown that was definitely deserved.”
Former President Barack Obama was no better, the website continued. He’d “practically stalked” Prince Harry on Twitter, and had sent his congratulations to the couple’s engagement announcement “within seconds of the [engagement] news coming out,” which “perhaps had an undertone of letting the royals know that he and Michelle were available that day to attend.”
Sure, Barack sent a kindly message quickly after the announcement, within 12 hours, not “seconds,” Gossip Cop found, but the swiftness of his response couldn’t have been a signal that the former First Couple would be available to attend the wedding, since the wedding date wasn’t announced until two days later. Then there’s the matter of the queen’s supposed “beatdown” on Michelle Obama for trying to sneak onto the guest list. The outlet offered zero proof of either claim, which is likely why no reputable sites picked up the bombshell claim.
Neon Nettle was the gossip site behind the rumor that Queen Elizabeth had “banned” the Obamas from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Once again, the false narrative of Michelle Obama trying to “sneak” her way onto the guest list reared its head. The outlet wrote,
The Queen took offense when she realized that Michelle Obama was attempting to 'sneak' a place for herself and her husband on the guest list. This lack of etiquette didn't go down to well [sic] with the head of the royal family and led to a humiliating response for the Obamas.
Following the news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement, the Obamas supposedly “saw a window of opportunity to edge their way into the elite circle that would be attending the exclusive wedding, like a couple of desperate kids trying to hang with the popular crowd at school.” In conclusion, the site predicted that the Obamas would be left out of the festivities, and an invitation would instead be extended to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
Gossip Cop noted several inconsistencies within the article, including completely misrepresenting an article from The Guardian and claiming it backed up accusations of tension between Queen Elizabeth and Michelle Obama. With the passing of time, we’ve also learned that Donald Trump and the First Lady were not invited to the wedding, so the outlet’s bizarre prediction never came true.
HollywoodLife published an article claiming Barack and Michelle Obama would be “honored” to attend Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle. Though the conclusion was fairly obvious, since Barack Obama and Prince Harry’s camaraderie had been evident for years, Gossip Cop took issue with the site’s so-called “sources” and the way the information was presented.
For starters, no one actually close to the former First Couple would speak to a gossip blog, ever. The Obamas have a standard when it comes to dealing with the media, and a site like HollywoodLife would never pass the couple’s muster. During these troubling times, it’s all the more important to be alert about disingenuous sites that pop up spewing unbelievable stories about famous figures, especially political figures. It’s important to discern fact from fiction, even in celebrity news, which is exactly what Gossip Cop is for.