Truth About Barack, Michelle Obama's Relationship With The British Royals, Tensions With Queen Elizabeth

Sure, Barack sent a kindly message quickly after the announcement, within 12 hours, not “seconds,” Gossip Cop found, but the swiftness of his response couldn’t have been a signal that the former First Couple would be available to attend the wedding, since the wedding date wasn’t announced until two days later. Then there’s the matter of the queen’s supposed “beatdown” on Michelle Obama for trying to sneak onto the guest list. The outlet offered zero proof of either claim, which is likely why no reputable sites picked up the bombshell claim.