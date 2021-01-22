Truth About Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis’ ‘$315 Million’ Divorce

That 70’s Show co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been married for over five years now. Since they’re famous, tabloids constantly say their marriage is falling apart. This is simply not the case, as the two are still together. They’re even doing a Super Bowl commercial together. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about a Kutcher and Kunis divorce.
According to Woman’s Day, Kunis and Kutcher’s decision to put their Los Angeles house on the market was proof that the two were getting a divorce. A $315 million divorce to be precise. A supposed “source” said “Bets are on they’ll never get to move in” to their new mega-compound “before they call it quits.” Gossip Cop busted this story at the because just a few weeks earlier both Kutcher and Kunis appeared on The Tonight Show together to promote their “quarantine wine.” Couples who are about to break-up don’t go into business together.
According to Life & Style, Kunis has “insecurities when it comes to Ashton” because the Punk’d star was photographed leaving a “shady massage parlor” five years earlier. This story once again mentioned putting their home up for sale as a sign of “new marital trouble” before saying “big changes are coming.” We also saw a mention of “cheating allegations” from Kutcher’s previous marriage to Demi Moore. The “cheating” incident took place in 2011 and Kunis has said it doesn’t affect the current relationship., The massage parlor was, well, a massage parlor. There was nothing new or noteworthy about this story whatsoever, so Gossip Cop busted it.
In December 2019, Kunis was photographed without her wedding ring on. Woman’s Day claimed this meant there was “tension” between Kunis and Kutcher stemming from, you guessed it, Kutcher’s previous marriage to Moore. A so-called source said Kunis was “hellbent on putting on a united front with Ashton,” so it was a “very strange move” getting caught without her wedding ring on. Weddings rings are a recurring element in the tabloid press as lazy magazines can get easy stories whenever stars don’t wear their bands. Kunis just didn’t have her ring on that day, but the two are still married and while their house still appears to be under construction, they did recently list the home they will be moving out of, but haven't split.
Woman’s Day was at it once again last October when it claimed Kutcher and Kunis’s marriage in “crisis” over being “together 24/7.” Supposed friends of the couple claimed “it will be a miracle” if the couple reached the sixth anniversary. There was yet another mention of Kutcher’s issues with Moore as evidence that Kutcher was “not the most reliable boyfriend.” If it isn’t obvious by now, Woman’s Day has absolutely no insight into Kutcher and Kunis’s personal life. The two launched a wine brand during quarantine, so it looks like the time together has only brought them closer together.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
