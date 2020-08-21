Truth About Antonio Banderas And Melanie Griffith Getting Back Together

Antonio Banderas Wanted Melanie Griffith Back?

365 days ago, OK!, purported Antonio Banderas was still in love with Melanie Griffith. The outlet maintained the Spanish actor was “unhappy” in his relationship with Nicole Kimpel, who is 20 years younger than him, and believed that Griffith “was the one who got away.” A supposed friend of the actor was reported saying, “The older Antonio gets, the happier he is to just stay home and watch a movie. On the other hand, Nicole is always ready at the drop of the hat to fly off on some exciting adventure."