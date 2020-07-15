Truth About Anna Kendrick And Longtime Boyfriend Ben Richardson

Even though they've been dating for over half a decade, Anna Kendrick and Ben Richardson are hands down one of the least well-known couples in Hollywood. In fact, their relationship is so low-key that most people probably haven't even heard of either of the movies that most likely brought the two together in the first place.
Richardson, a cinematographer, worked with director Joe Swanberg on 2013's Drinking Buddies and 2014's Happy Christmas, both of which starred Kendrick. Although the couple is extremely private — seriously, we can't help but respect just how tight-lipped the actress has been in interviews and on the red carpet — we at least know that they were dating by 2014.
In fact, so few people know about Richardson in the first place that he barely even gets a reference in most celebrity gossip. If he's not ignored entirely, he's typically placed in an incredibly degrading role as a man about to lose his partner to an A-lister. Dating someone so popular can't be easy, and if the rumors are anything to go by, it's a lifestyle full of countless whispers about other men and wild flirtations.
With someone as popular and in-demand as Anna Kendrick, she's pretty much always going to have at least one co-star that would make most people swoon. Take, for example, her Trolls World Tour co-star Justin Timberlake — after he was photographed holding hands with Alisha Wainwright last fall, a Life & Style report said that his time with Kendrick was looking a little suspicious. According to the outlet's insiders, Jessica Biel just flat out didn't trust Anna Kendrick with her husband.
"Jessica made it clear that she expects Justin to be on his best behavior," said an anonymous source. The tipster also added that Biel told him their "marriage would be over for good" should anything happen between Timberlake and Kendrick. It was ultimately some pretty brutal gossip about Kendrick, considering it essentially profiled her as, at the very least, up to no good when it came to another woman's husband. However, that wasn't the only takeaway from the rumor.
Once again, Ben Richardson's relationship with Kendrick was completely tossed aside once someone with much more visible star power got added to the mix. It's one thing to point out the reasons why a person might be jealous of their partner's co-worker or how friendly they might seem to be with a particularly handsome friend, but it's pretty rough to be treated as less than an afterthought as soon as someone like Timberlake can be added to the story. However, this is far from the only time Richardson's six-year relationship was implied to be teetering on the edge of non-existent.
When it comes to an actress as charismatic as Anna Kendrick, it's never surprising when tabloids pick up on her easy chemistry with her co-stars. The most obvious example of this is after she worked with the equally quick-witted and charming Ryan Reynolds in The Voices. According to one insider report from NW, the two stars' playful banter and silly jokes seemed a little too friendly for Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively.
As the outlet pointed out, the two did play romantic interests in their film, and Reynolds and Kendrick exchanged jokes about their on-screen kiss on Twitter after a user asked the Green Lantern actor about the scene. Additionally, the magazine argued, Kendrick delivered a light-hearted jab at Reynolds after she took home the 2018 Teen Choice Award for the best Twitter personality of the year. "I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan," she said in her speech.
"Blake has got to be a little jealous," one of the publication's sources explained. "In fact, I heard she's asked Ryan to tell Anna to curb it. You can bet she told Ryan to nip it too." The story unsurprisingly focused mostly on the three stars, and the rumor was predominately about the anxious Lively seeing Kendrick as a looming threat to her relationship. However, the article was completely missing one thing: any mention of Ben Richardson.
Time and time again, the real relationship is downplayed and ignored. However, it seems as though the couple is doing effectively the same thing when it comes to the gossip world. Anna Kendrick and Ben Richardson continue to live their extremely private lives, seemingly unphased by how distorted and misreported their relationship has become in the eyes of the celebrity press.
Instead, the couple has been keeping it as low-key as ever, although fans may get the chance to learn a little more about Kendrick's personal life in her HBO Max show Love Life. Although it'd be silly to expect any sort of obvious connections to her real-life romance, the actress has said that her experiences shaped the show, as she serves as executive producer as well as the star. “I’ll just say this, there was a point where there was so much from my life that it made me very nervous,” Anna Kendrick told Variety.
Ultimately, her private life is still just that — private. As much as both fans and gossips would love to know more about the relationship between Kendrick and Richardson, the simple truth is that they're keeping it to themselves. No matter how many more outrageous stories or rumors emerge, they don't owe anyone anything, and while it might be nice if he at least earned a mention in future gossip, we highly doubt either part of the couple cares too much.