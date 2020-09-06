Truth About Angelina Jolie's Marvel Universe Rivalries

As far as tabloids are concerned, Angelina Jolie can do no right. She’s currently set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Eternals, and her casting has lit a powder keg of bogus stories. If the tabloids are to be believed, Jolie is at odds with just about everyone on set, and even some folks who are in other Marvel films. Here are some of the bogus rumors between Jolie and the world of Marvel debunked by Gossip Cop.
Jennifer Aniston did an interview with Variety where she said she had no interest in doing a Marvel movie because she felt they were “diminishing” the film industry. She was discussing why she chose the compelling subject matter of The Morning Show over blockbusters. Globe took these comments out of context and said this was all a carefully worded “sneak attack” toward Jolie. “She's telling friends that everyone knows Angie's just doing Eternals for the money,” the tabloid claimed. The timing of Aniston’s comments were purely coincidental and had nothing at all to do with Jolie’s casting.
The billion-dollar Captain Marvel helped elevate Brie Larson and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck into a different level of stardom both popularly and financially. OK! claimed Jolie was asked to direct and star in the film and not doing so is her “major regret.” Jolie was allegedly jealous of Larson and her new “golden girl” status. Captain Marvel would have been a major departure from Jolie’s other directorial efforts, and she tends to make personal movies over films that would make her a “golden girl.” A source for Jolie told Gossip Cop that these allegations weren’t true.
Jolie and Chris Hemsworth are not co-stars in The Eternals, but they did share time together at a comic-con panel promoting Marvel Studios. Life & Style latched on to this panel to accuse of Jolie of trying to break-up Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky. Pataky was nervous because “Angelina’s used her charm to steal husbands before.” The “instant connection” between Hemsworth and Jolie was “becoming an issue.” Hemsworth and Pataky are still parents raising a family together, and there was absolutely nothing truthful about this rumor.
Rumors have circled for years now about Reeves someday joining a major superhero franchise. According to Woman’s Day, Jolie wanted Reeves to join her in a Marvel debut so she could “mix business with pleasure.” Jolie was said to be “playing an integral part in bringing him on board.” Marvel has never consulted its castmembers with casting decisions, nor is Jolie so unprofessional as to demand a co-star she could pursue romantically, and Reeves isn’t even single. Gossip Cop approached an individual in Jolie’s camp laughed this story off.