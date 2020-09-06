Truth About Angelina Jolie's Marvel Universe Rivalries

Aniston Attacks Jolie Under Guise Of Attacking Marvel

Jennifer Aniston did an interview with Variety where she said she had no interest in doing a Marvel movie because she felt they were “diminishing” the film industry. She was discussing why she chose the compelling subject matter of The Morning Show over blockbusters. Globe took these comments out of context and said this was all a carefully worded “sneak attack” toward Jolie. “She's telling friends that everyone knows Angie's just doing Eternals for the money,” the tabloid claimed. The timing of Aniston’s comments were purely coincidental and had nothing at all to do with Jolie’s casting.