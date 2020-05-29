Truth About Angelina Jolie Starving Herself

Angelina Jolie never starved herself, even though the tabloids have claimed otherwise many times. The actress’ health has been scrutinized by the outlets in the most sickening way. Gossip Cop has busted some of these hurtful and fictitious stories. We’ve rounded up the most ridiculous times the tabloids alleged Jolie was harming her body.
First up, we have the magazine, Star, that in August 2018 alleged Jolie became anorexic amid her custody battle with Brad Pitt. The magazine’s cover title read, “76lbs and Anorexic” and displayed an unflattering picture of the actress. The accompanying article insisted Jolie was “falling apart” and her children were “fed up” with her behavior. None of this was accurate. The publication's story couldn’t have had poorer timing since the actress was seen shopping with her children and in good spirits that same week. Additionally, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Jolie who confirmed the story was false.
In June 2019, the outlet, NW, asserted Jolie was being warned by doctors to eat or she’d die. The outlet contended the actress was on the verge of collapsing when she arrived home from her humanitarian trip to Columbia. A so-called insider told the paper the actress could “go weeks” without eating a full meal and doctors told Jolie she was "in danger of bone disease and even organ failure" if she carried on like that. The story was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for the actress who assured us the actress wasn’t being warned about her eating habits.
However, two months later, the tabloid was busted by Gossip Cop again for falsely claiming Jolie was forced into rehab for her eating problems. This time, the publication maintained the actress was “traumatized” over her son, Maddox, going to college, leading the actress to refuse to eat. The magazine disputed the actress was being put on a 24/7 watch by a medical team to ensure she was getting enough nutrients in her body. The ridiculous story couldn’t have been further from the truth. Gossip Cop had already corrected the outlet for alleging the actress was starving herself. Furthermore, the actress had been focused on her work and raising her five other children.
Earlier this year, the Globe declared Jolie was refusing to eat after Pitt supposedly reunited with Jennifer Aniston. The magazine asserted Jolie was “furious” with Pitt for being friendly with Aniston and it "killed" her appetite. This wasn’t true. Gossip Cop had stressed multiple times Pitt and Aniston were not back together. Also, the idea that Jolie would starve herself because of her ex-husband’s personal life was ridiculous. We debunked the ludicrous story when it came out. It seems the tabloids will find any excuse to invent a story about Angelina Jolie's eating habits.