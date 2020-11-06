Truth About Angelina Jolie Dating A Hollywood Stunt Man

365 days ago, one tabloid reported that Angelina Jolie had found love again. While working on Marvel’s The Eternals, she and a stuntman on the production started a romance. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, but we’re looking back one year later to see if we got it right.
According to Woman’s Day, Jolie and stuntman Xavier Lake have “an undeniable spark between them.” Jolie “was taken aback by how handsome he is,’ and by his support of the #crewmatter movement, a push to get better compensation for stuntpeople involved in accidents. With the divorce still looming, Jolie was “unsure about starting something serious,” but was still “going with it and enjoying the smile Xavier is putting back on her face.”
Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out that Lake and Jolie had already worked together on Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The tabloid didn’t bring this up as it would shatter the love at first sight dynamic of the story. Plus, we spoke to an individual close to Jolie who assured us there was no romance brewing with anyone on the Eternals set.
In the intervening year, Lake and Jolie have not been linked at all. Just as quickly as this tabloid released its story, it forgot about it and never mentioned it again. Lake has continued to work with Marvel on Morbius. More important for the purposes of this story though, is that it appears he is not single, and the person he’s with is not Angelina Jolie.
Lake appears with this person in multiple Instagram posts. We don’t know who this is, but they weren’t in Hackers. Gossip Cop feels comfortable saying this old rumor was completely false.
Just a few months after this Lake story, the stunt man was forgotten by Woman’s Day when it reported that Jolie was dating Evan Rachel Wood. Wood and Jolie haven’t been spotted together since the 2009 SAG Awards The story was random and made-up. This tabloid also said Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer were getting together, so the tabloid can’t maintain a consistent narrative from issue to issue.
This tabloid also claimed Jolie was moving to London to keep the kids away from Brad Pitt. While the custody battle continues to roll along, Jolie cannot legally do that at all. Clearly, the sources this tabloid says it has near Jolie should not be trusted. There was never any legitimate evidence that Jolie and Lake were falling in love on the Eternals set.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.