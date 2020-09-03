Truth About Andy Cohen’s Supposed ‘Feuds’

Jenny McCarthy's Anger Over Guests

The world of radio isn’t really known for exclusive interviews. Howard Stern is king and, according to the National Enquirer, Andy Cohen and Jenny McCarthy are left to fight over the leftovers. Apparently, McCarthy was a better interviewer, but Cohen had more pull. Nowhere in the tabloid did it mention that the two are friends and have expressed mutual admiration. McCarthy even said to Cohen, “You're the only celebrity that I love.” With the personal beef aside, it’s worth noting that celebrities like Derek Hough do both shows all the time.