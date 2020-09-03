Truth About Andy Cohen’s Supposed ‘Feuds’

Between hosting Watch What Happens Live and producing The Real Housewives, Andy Cohen is often just adjacent to salacious TV drama. These jobs have opened him up to tabloids as a source of drama himself. If you believed every tabloid story about Cohen, you would think he had no famous friends at all. Here are some of Cohen's "feuds" that Gossip Cop has investigated.
Cohen’s book company is publishing Mariah Carey’s memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. According to the National Enquirer, Cohen wasn’t happy with the banal first draft. Cohen is “demanding Mariah reveal everything, including her drama with Jennifer Lopez and marriage to Nick Cannon.” Since the book is less than a month away and therefore nearly finished, these supposed spicy rewrites are impossible and the story is bogus.
OK! reported that former Real Housewives castmember Dorinda Medley was planning to “attack” Cohen after being “shocked” by her firing. She apparently “will put up a fight” because “Andy wants to play dirty” in the editing room to make her look like a “nasty drunk.” However, when Medley left the show, it was on amicable terms. She thanked Bravo for the chance to participate in the hit show and has not made any effort to physically attack Cohen. It was a straight-up incorrect story.
“Broderick Now Sarah & Andy’s Third Wheel” read the headline of the National Enquirer. Parker was “leaving Matthew home alone with the kids” so she could go to the Met Gala with Cohen. Broderick was allegedly seething with jealous rage. In an appearance on Cohen’s show, Parker herself dispelled this rumor. She was asked why her husband doesn’t go to the Met Gala, and she said it just wasn’t his scene. Broderick instead viewed it as Cohen and Parker’s “special thing.” If anything, Cohen was doing Broderick a favor.
The world of radio isn’t really known for exclusive interviews. Howard Stern is king and, according to the National Enquirer, Andy Cohen and Jenny McCarthy are left to fight over the leftovers. Apparently, McCarthy was a better interviewer, but Cohen had more pull. Nowhere in the tabloid did it mention that the two are friends and have expressed mutual admiration. McCarthy even said to Cohen, “You're the only celebrity that I love.” With the personal beef aside, it’s worth noting that celebrities like Derek Hough do both shows all the time.