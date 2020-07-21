Truth About All Those Rumors About Jessica Simpson's Weight

Jessica's Weight Loss Caused Marital Problems?

By the summer of 2019, after giving birth to her daughter, the magazine OK!, claimed Jessica Simpson’s weight loss was causing issues in her marriage. The publication asserted Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, wanted her to “slow down” because the singer wanted to lose at least 70 pounds. A so-called insider alleged this was causing Johnson to get frustrated with Simpson. "He never sees her anymore. She's either locked up in the gym or out on a four-hour run. Eric wants her to relax. He misses their date nights but she doesn't want to ditch her diet to have a few drinks or eat out. She tells him, just another month or two, and it'll all be worth it," the unnamed source added. This was also another fabricated story. Simpson had opened up about how she was working on getting her body back in shape after giving birth to her third child. The singer wasn’t overdoing it and it certainly causing problems in her marriage.