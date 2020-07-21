Truth About All Those Rumors About Jessica Simpson's Weight

The tabloids can be very cruel to celebrities. One person in particular who has suffered the ridicule of these hurtful and bogus stories is Jessica Simpson. The unreliable outlets have made fun of Simpson’s weight for far too long. Gossip Cop has rounded up a few false stories we've corrected about the singer’s weight and health issues.
Back in January 2019, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid, Star, for insisting Jessica Simpson was putting her baby at risk by binge-eating during her pregnancy. At the time, the singer was pregnant with her third child, Birdie Mae Johnson, but the outlet purported Simpson was eating “out of control” which sparked “health concerns.” "She's so big that some guess she's gained 100 pounds during this pregnancy. Jessica is extremely sensitive about the way she looks, and yet she refuses to fight her cravings. Overeating has always been a problem for her, but it gets especially bad when she's pregnant,” a supposed source told the outlet. The dubious insider even asserted Simpson was “begging” for an early C-section because she ignored the “warning signs” of how much weight she’d gain. We’re weren’t sure who this unnamed source was, but Gossip Cop spoke to a more reliable source, a spokesperson for Simpson, who assured us the singer was not overeating or facing any health issues.
By the summer of 2019, after giving birth to her daughter, the magazine OK!, claimed Jessica Simpson’s weight loss was causing issues in her marriage. The publication asserted Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, wanted her to “slow down” because the singer wanted to lose at least 70 pounds. A so-called insider alleged this was causing Johnson to get frustrated with Simpson. "He never sees her anymore. She's either locked up in the gym or out on a four-hour run. Eric wants her to relax. He misses their date nights but she doesn't want to ditch her diet to have a few drinks or eat out. She tells him, just another month or two, and it'll all be worth it," the unnamed source added. This was also another fabricated story. Simpson had opened up about how she was working on getting her body back in shape after giving birth to her third child. The singer wasn’t overdoing it and it certainly causing problems in her marriage.
That story also contradicted another fictitious piece about Simpson and her supposed weight issues. In 2018, In Touch ran the narrative that Jessica Simpson’s husband wanted her to go on a diet following the backlash she received on social media. At the time, some Twitter trolls made insensitive comments about the singer’s weight after she was seen in a bikini while vacationing in the Bahamas. The tabloid alleged because of this Johnson was “pressuring” his wife to get back into shape. We’re not sure what kind of husband the magazine thought Johnson is, but he certainly isn’t some narcissistic man who doesn’t support his wife or can't make up his mind. Gossip Cop confirmed this after speaking to a spokesperson for Simpson who told us there was no truth to the story.
Overall, these insensitive and demeaning stories about celebrities' weight are unnecessary and unethical. The tabloids should stick to trying to getting its fact straight before picking at someone’s weight or health issues. Recently, Jessica Simpson posted a photo in celebration of turning 40. In the post, it's clear how hard she's working, fitting nicely into jeans that are over a decade old. For that, Gossip Cop applauds her hard work!