Truth About Alicia Vikander And Michael Fassbender Marriage Problems

On June 4, 2019, RadarOnline alleged Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander’s marriage was on the rocks. At the time, the spouses had married for two years. Although the website had no proof to back up its claim, the outlet contended that a month before the story came out Vikander was spotted in Cannes “with an unidentified girlfriend, rather than her husband." An alleged insider was quoted saying, “Their marriage has had so many ups and downs in such a short period. Alicia was so happy to be in Cannes and thrilled to be able to be herself once again."