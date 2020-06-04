Truth About Alicia Vikander And Michael Fassbender Marriage Problems

Last year, it was alleged that Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander were having marital problems. Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out. The couple was not having any issues in their marriage. Looking back, it’s apparent this was just a false rumor with no substantial evidence to support it.
On June 4, 2019, RadarOnline alleged Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander’s marriage was on the rocks. At the time, the spouses had married for two years. Although the website had no proof to back up its claim, the outlet contended that a month before the story came out Vikander was spotted in Cannes “with an unidentified girlfriend, rather than her husband." An alleged insider was quoted saying, “Their marriage has had so many ups and downs in such a short period. Alicia was so happy to be in Cannes and thrilled to be able to be herself once again."
The website however was way off-base with its claim. The story came out a year ago and the couple is still going strong. Before the coronavirus outbreak, Fassbender and Vikander were spotted during Paris Fashion Week. Also, when the piece came out, Vikander was in Ibiza, Spain with her friends, not Cannes, like the outlet tried to convey. Furthermore, the reason why Fassbender was unable to be with his wife was that the actor was doing press for the movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix in London.
Moreover, Gossip Cop, at the time, checked in with a mutual pal of ours, and the couple who confirmed the story was nonsense. Our trusted source wasn’t able to speak on the record but assured us Vikander and Fassbender were happily married. This wouldn’t be the first time there were false rumors about the couple’s marriage, either.
Gossip Cop busted RadarOnline’s sister publication, OK!, for alleging Alicia Vilkander and Michael Fassbender were living separately. The magazine contended that the couple’s "busy schedules have kept them from enjoying life as newlyweds.” A supposed insider added, "A lot of their relationship has been long-distance, but after their wedding, Alicia was hoping they'd make more time for each other." The story however was inaccurate. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple who confirmed the narrative was fabricated.
The tabloids have also been wrong about Vikander in the past. In August 2019, Gossip Cop debunked In Touch for incorrectly stating Madonna was replaced by Vikander for the cover of Harpers Bazaar because she was difficult to work with. The story contended that the pop singer was “dreadful” to work with, but this wasn’t true. Gossip Cop learned exclusively that Madonna decided to pass on the opportunity and appear on British Vogue’s cover instead. It had nothing to do with Alicia Vikander.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.