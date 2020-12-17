Truth About Alex Rodiriguez Feuding With Jennifer Lopez’s Mother And Co-Stars

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus epidemic. But the two are still very much together. Yet, the tabloids have alleged everything isn’t perfect behind closed doors. Some have even maintained Rodriguez doesn’t get along with Lopez’s mother and other celebrities Lopez works with. Gossip Cop gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about Rogrriguez feuding with his future mother-in-law and others.
Three years ago, the often debunked blog, RadarOnline alleged Jennifer Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe, hated Alex Rodriguez. According to the website, Guadalupe adored Lopez’s former husband, Marc Anthony, and hoped he would reconcile with the singer. An insider claimed whenever the mother of the Selena actress would interact with Rodriguez she would away from him thinking, “he doesn't hold a candle to Marc.” How would an outlet know what Guadalupe was thinking? The story didn’t add up. Gossip Cop clarified the report after pointing out Lopez’s mother was seen out on several occasions with her daughter and Rodriguez. Recently, Lopez and Rodriguez threw Guadalupe a surprise 75th birthday party. We think it’s safe to say Lopez’s mother gets along fine with the former athlete.
In 2018, In Touch asserted Milo Ventimiglia suffered the wrath of Rodriguez due to a sexy shower scene with Lopez. The publication claimed Rodriguez wasn’t happy about Lopez and Ventimiglia’s intimate bathing scene during the film, Second Act, and watching it “made him squirm.” “What made it worse is that he knew J. Lo specifically wanted Milo, and only Milo for the role,” an insider revealed. Gossip Cop corrected the bogus piece. Lopez shared during an interview with Andy Cohen's SiriusXM Rodriguez’s reaction to the scene:
He didn't say anything. He loved the movie though. He didn't go there. I did say to him, just so you know, there's kissing scenes with me and Milo. And he was like, 'Yeah, it's OK baby.'
Then, there have been rumors of Alex Rodriguez feuds with other celebrities that weren’t tied to Jennifer Lopez. In the summer of 2018, RadarOnline asserted Rodriguez feuded with Michael Strahan over who would become the “top jock” on television. The website alleged Strahan “felt threatened” that the former Yankee star was getting more gigs. The blog also claimed Strahan was irritated Rodriguez was hired as a contributor on "Good Morning America" because he feared the former athlete "was being groomed to replace him." Gossip Cop learned from a source close to Strahan that he picked Rodriguez to appear on GMA. The host even shared his delight that Rodriguez was given the opportunity.
And of course, the tabloids couldn’t resist pitting Rodriguez and Lopez against one another. In April, In Touch claimed Rodriguez and Lopes were living in a house of horrors amid quarantining with each other. The publication asserted Lopez regretted isolating with her fiance, adding Lopez was overwhelmed with all the children in the house with them. The magazine further revealed the former athlete didn’t help the singer at all. He's usually watching TV or working out while J. Lo runs around in her pajamas after kids. She gets fed up with him not pulling his weight, and they've gotten into huge busts-up about it. They're both stubborn and don't like to back down, so the bickering can go on for hours," an insider disclosed. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation who told us the story was silly.
