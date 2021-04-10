Truman Hanks: What We Know About Tom Hanks’s Youngest Son

Tom Hanks’s son, Chet, recently made headlines when his ex-girlfriend filed a temporary protective order against him, claiming verbal and physical abuse. This behavior is nothing like the calm and friendly demeanor of the senior Hanks, which has prompted fans to wonder about the Toy Story star’s other children. Here’s an inside peek into Truman Hanks, the youngest son of Tom Hanks and his wife of 33 years, Rita Wilson.

Tom Hanks Has Four Children Altogether

At 64, Tom Hanks is the proud father of four kids. The Castaway actor became a first-time dad at the young age of 21 and has admitted to making mistakes along the way. “I start thinking about mistakes I made with my own kids and not explaining things or not being there for them,” he told The New York Times in 2019. “Or being so preoccupied with other things that are going on in our adult world.”

But Hanks says in the end, he’s realized the best way to show up as a father is to offer unconditional love. “Somewhere along the line, I figured out, the only thing really, I think, eventually a parent can do is say I love you, there’s nothing you can do wrong, you cannot hurt my feelings, I hope you will forgive me on occasion, and what do you need me to do?” he explained. “You offer up that to them. I will do anything I can possibly do in order to keep you safe. That’s it. Offer that up and then just love them.”

Hanks’s first son, Colin, was born on November 24th, 1977. Colin’s mom was Samantha Lewes, Hanks’s first wife, who was married to the Bosom Buddies actor from 1978 until 1987. Sadly, Lewes died of bone cancer in 2002 when she was just 49 years old.

A successful actor in his own right, you may recognize Colin for parts on TV shows and in movies. His credits include Orange County, Roswell, Band of Brothers, Untraceable, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Jumanji: The Next Level. In 2010, he married former New York publicist Samantha Bryant and together, they have two daughters, Olivia and Charlotte. That makes Tom Hanks a grandpa!

Colin has a sister, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, who was born on May 17, 1982. She’s a writer, actress, and producer who appeared in a couple of her dad’s films, including Forrest Gump and That Thing You Do! She’s also been in film and TV shorts, such as Anchoraged, City Kitties: The Article, and Big City Greens.

Because Colin and Elizabeth were born before Tom became a huge Hollywood star, The Da Vinci Code actor says they had a different upbringing than his other two children. “We have this gestalt understanding because [Colin and Elizabeth] remember when their dad was just a guy trying to, you know, make the rent,” Tom told New York Times. “My other kids, they were born after I had established a beachhead in every way. And so their lives were just different.”

Tom had those other two children after he split from his first wife and married actress Rita Wilson in 1988. Now together for more than three decades, the couple had Chester “Chet” Hanks on August 4th, 1990. Five years later, their youngest son, Truman Hanks, was born.

Truman Hanks Was Born In 1995 To Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson

(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Truman Theodore Hanks came into the world on December 26, 1995. Unlike Chet and his half-brother Colin, Truman has spent most of his life out of the public eye. Photographers have caught glimpses of Truman over the years, and he has made occasional red carpet appearances with his family. It seems like perhaps the youngest of the Hanks family prefers a quiet life.

We know that Truman did obtain a formal education. From 2010 until 2014 he attended The Thatcher School, a private boarding school in Ojai, California. He then went on to attend college at Stanford University, graduating in 2018.

Truman Hanks Has Been Behind The Scenes In Many Films And Productions

According to his LinkedIn and IMDb page, Truman is following in his father’s footsteps in the entertainment business. But instead of acting, he appears to be pursuing a career behind the camera. The 25-year-old worked as a production assistant on the 2018 film The Cloverfield Paradox and the 2019 film version of Charlie’s Angels. He also served as a camera trainee on 12 episodes of the German Netflix show Babylon Berlin. Truman also worked as a production assistant for Bad Robot, a well-known film and television production company led by J. J. Abrams.

Truman’s latest credited project was as a director of photography assistant on an upcoming film adaptation of the musical West Side Story. Due out in December 2021, the movie was directed by Steven Spielberg, who worked with Truman’s dad on several movies, including Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, Bridge of Spies, and The Post.

Truman Hanks does have an Instagram account, but he keeps it private. Clearly, this Hollywood kid enjoys living his life away from the spotlight.