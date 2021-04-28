Tristan Thompson Told Alleged Affair Partner He Was Single

Another woman has dropped accusations claiming that Tristan Thompson carried on a relationship with her for months after he reconciled with Khloe Kardashian. The woman, a popular Instagram model named Sydney Chase, revealed the alleged affair during a podcast interview, though she insisted she didn’t know that Thompson had resumed his relationship with Kardashian. Considering how long Chase claims her relationship with Thompson went on for, it seems surprising that she would be unaware of his involvement with Kardashian.

Blackout Girls’ Sydney Chase Claims Tristan Thompson Cheated

Sydney Chase, who’s a member of the group Blackout Girls, appeared with her group on the podcast No Jumper where she made the shocking allegation that she’d been romantically involved with NBA star Tristan Thompson while he was dating Khloe Kardashian. The Instagram model also made comments concerning aspects of Thompson’s anatomy that only someone who’d gotten intimate with him would know.

In the interview, Chase gave a vague timeline of her alleged relationship with Thompson, saying they’d “talked and hung out” multiple times in the early months of 2021. Despite the fact that the alleged affair overlapped firmly with Thompson’s relationship with Kardashian, Chase insisted, “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore.” After the interview aired, Chase took to her TikTok account to double down on her claims.

First, she apologized to Thompson for sharing “personal information about Tristan,” adding, “That’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that.” Pressing on, she said that she wasn’t as clear as she could have been in the interview because they’d been drinking. Now that she was more clear-minded, she added some details to her account of what went on between her and Thompson.

Alleged Affair Lasted For Months

“We first met [in] November — November 11th to be exact — and that’s when everything started.” She added that she’d last been in contact with him the day after his daughter’s birthday party, which was last week. She also claimed that the basketball player messaged her after he found out about the video, though she didn’t describe how that conversation went. Regardless of whether or not Chase’s allegations are true, we’re confident that Thompson wasn’t too pleased about the Instagram model’s loose lips.

Both Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s reps have yet to comment on the allegations. Sydney Chase has insisted that she’s telling the truth about her relationship with Thompson, but without proof or an admission from the other party, it’s difficult for us to trust her outright. As the story continues to develop, we’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

