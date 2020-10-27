Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Begging' Brad Pitt To 'Save Her' From Angelina Jolie? Celebrities Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Begging' Brad Pitt To 'Save Her' From Angelina Jolie?
Tristan Thompson Seen At Kim Kardashian's Birthday Party – Are He And Khloe Back Together?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian smooching celebrating the upcoming birth of their child together
Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? Rumors have been swirling about the former couple's reconciliation, but we need receipts, and Kim Kardashian's birthday celebration pics just might be them.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

On October 20, in honor of her 40th birthday, Kim flew about 50 guests on a private plane to Tahiti for a weeklong celebration. The guest list included her closest friends and family members, who were instructed to quarantine for 14 days prior to the trip. Photos of the fabulous getaway quickly flooded social media, which Kim posted in a compilation on Instagram.

But we've got questions about Tristan's appearance. A story about the birthday bash from E! includes him in a roll call that lists only the closest family members. And a photo of him walking with Kendall, Kris, and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble suggests that he's back in the clan's inner circle.

Tristan Thompson in the background of a snap of Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble
So what's the deal? Speculation abounds, and some stories about the couple are too good to be true. But others are coming from direct sources. For instance, take Scott Disick's now-deleted comment on an August 28 bikini pic of Khloe, which read, "@realtristan13 is a lucky man!" And a recent report from E! News has a source on record who says the two consider their shared time in quarantine "very special and meaningful."

Good Swim back in stock NOW!!!!

"Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her," the source explains. "He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowly finding his way back in."

Sounds like Thompson, who proved to be a serial cheater during their 2-plus years together, is making amends. But even if things don't work out, Khloe is committed to taking the high road for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter.

"He's True's daddy—she deserves to have a loving and awesome father," Khloe wrote in a December 2019 tweet. "Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I'm not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself and the energy that I get to my child."

