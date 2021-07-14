Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom Argue Over Khloe Kardashian, But What Is She Thinking? [UPDATE]

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t make so that may be why thirsty Lamar Odom is shooting his shot with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram. Tristan Thompson definitely noticed. Is there a love triangle in the works or is Thompson about to put Odom on blast?

Old Flames Die Hard

The drama all started on Friday when Odom commented “Hottie” on a pic of Khloe using an outdoor shower on Instagram. The two have been divorced since 2016, but it sounds like the fire must be still burning for Odom.

Thompson certainly took notice and offense to Odom flirting with his recent ex. After leaving some emojis on Khloe’s post, the NBA player tagged Odom personally in the comments!

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” he said.

Tristan Thompson Just Made This Personal

It seems like Thompson is showing his true colors here. Not only did he seemingly threaten Odom but it sounds like he’s referencing his near-fatal overdose in Las Vegas back in 2015.

Thompson and Khloe have been separated since May 4, but this ex is certainly still sore if not territorial about the whole thing. But this is where things get a little interesting.

Not that it even makes that much of a difference, but according to sources from TMZ, Odom wants no beef with Thompson and only wants to reconnect with his ex-wife. Given that Khloe accused Thompson of cheating, it might be a sign that she is 100% over Thompson as well as an opportunity for Odom to slide into those DMs.

The same source also claims that Odom made the comment to grab Khloe’s attention. Though Khloe hasn’t commented back it certainly made a splash in the comment section with over 145,000 likes.

Has Anybody Bothered To Ask What Khloe Wants?

But here’s the thing…nobody is asking for Khloe’s opinion about this mess. Though the Kardashian has yet to respond to either party, it’s sensible to ask what her take on all of this is. Though some women would love the idea of two exes fighting over them, Khloe’s silence is a bit deafening.

It sounds like both men are only looking out for what they want and not what their supposed crush wants. Or maybe Khloe is simply staying quiet out of embarrassment of the whole Odom vs. Thompson beef.

Whoever way wins out, it seems like poor Khloe will have a lot of baggage to work out. Though we’re unsure if Odom’s plan worked or not he’s certainly stirred the pot for good this time.

But Wait There’s More…

Turns out we do know what’s on Khloe’s mind after all! According to a source from E! News, Khloe is not wanting any part of her exes’ public beef. “Khloé thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish,” said the source, “She hates they were publicly acting like that but also had a laugh.”

The quote came after Odom hopped on Twitter and retweeted this post making fun of Thompson.

NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom pic.twitter.com/GgIngzUBsh — 🌸 (@DayDreamThis) July 10, 2021

The same source also alleges that Thompson is most certainly trying to win Khloe back already but she is simply over the cheater. Though the two talk and keep things cordial, the Kardashian has expressed that she is done with him romantically.

While on the topic of Odom, the source also said, “Khloé will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship,” adding that, “He has tried to reach out and get her attention and Khloe just laughs it off.”

Well, that seems to be a wrap on the supposed Odom/Thompson beef. Twitter drama and Instagram shade aside, it seems like Khloe is the one who has truly gotten the last laugh!

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Catty’ Kourtney Kardashian Using Travis Barker PDA To ‘Get Even’ With ‘Loveless’ Kim Kardashian?

Family Of Slain Tik Tok Star Condemns Wendy Williams After Controversial Segment: ‘I’m So Angry’

Kim Kardashian’s Rep Responds To Rumors ‘KUWTK’ Star Is Dating CNN’s Van Jones