Tristan Thompson Accused Of Cheating On Khloe Kardashian (Again)

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are facing yet another cheating scandal this week. A tabloid claims Thompson had an affair shortly after he began dating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, and that woman has a close connection to one of Kardashian’s own exes. Gossip Cop investigates.

Tristan Thompson Accused Yet Again Of Cheating On Khloe Kardashian

This week’s Life & Style accuses Tristan Thompson of cheating on Khloe Kardashian with a woman who was once romantically connected with Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom. The other woman, Odom’s ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr, supposedly hooked up with Thompson before she began dating Odom in 2019.

A woman who previously worked as Odom’s manager alleges that Kardashian discovered the infidelity and “confronted” Parr, telling her to “stay away from her man!” Zoul El Fassi, Odom’s former manager, claims Parr admitted to having a sexual relationship with Thompson while he was dating Kardashian and further insists that Kardashian was aware of the alleged affair.

Lamar Odom Seeming Confirmed The Worst

These allegations have been circulating since late 2019, but the rumors have gained new life after Odom confirmed that he knew Parr had slept with his “ex-wife’s significant other” during a virtual visit to The Wendy Williams Show earlier this year.

Thompson famously cheated on Kardashian at several points in their relationship, including while Kardashian was pregnant with the couple’s daughter. The relationship came to a brief end after Thompson “made a move” on Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, but the couple eventually reconciled in 2020.

With the couple being in such a good place after all their earlier difficulties, this “shocking new allegation” threatens the couple’s newfound peace. A separate source tells the tabloid Kardashian “feels angry and humiliated all over again” now that the world is aware of the purported affair. “It’s brought back some terrible memories of his infidelities,” the source glumly concludes.

Gossip Cop Investigated From Every Angle

Not only is this rumor years old, it’s already been refuted by a much more reliable source. Shortly after Lamar Odom’s Wendy Williams appearance, a source close to Khloe Kardashian told TMZ that the sexual relationship between Sabrina Parr and Tristan Thompson took place during his rookie year in the NBA, almost an entire decade ago. That directly contradicts this outlet’s narrative that the alleged affair was more recent.

Besides, no offense to El Fassi, but she and Odom did not part ways in an amicable way. It’s been reported that she specifically blames Parr for the loss of employment. She has also threatened to sue Odom in the past for breach of contract as well as defamation. It’s clear that she’s in no way an impartial source of information.

It should also be noted that Life & Style is hardly a reputable source when it comes to reporting on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship. Over the summer, the tabloid claimed Kardashian was expecting her second child with the basketball star. Obviously, that report got it wrong, as were the outlet’s claims that the two were planning a $3 million winter wonderland wedding. With all the bad dish this tabloid has served up, it’s no wonder that we’re suspicious.

