Trisha Yearwood Might Never Sing Again Due To Covid Complications?

Is Garth Brooks concerned that complications from Coronavirus have damaged Trisha Yearwood‘s voice? That’s what one article is claiming. Gossip Cop wants to check in on the country singers.

Is Brooks Concerned?

A recent edition of the Globe published a story claiming that Brooks was gravely concerned about Yearwood’s singing voice after Yearwood tested positive for Covid back in February. The article said that for the past months, the country-star-couple has been at home in quarantine. The publication went on to quote Brooks extensively, though all from different sources. The publication insisted that he’s terrified of what the virus could mean for Yearwood’s singing voice.

The article consulted various experts’ advice on the matter. The specialists it quotes validate Brooks’ concerns, explaining that the vocal cords and lungs are a primary target of the virus. Finally, the publication shares a plea from Brooks, insisting that if anyone wants to help, they can send their prayers.

But while it’s true that the virus can affect your singing voice, fans should worry too much about the singer’s recovery.

Is Yearwood’s Voice Really In Jeopardy?

It’s doubtful that Yearwood’s voice is in danger. Brooks made comments on some unspecified side effects Yearwood had been experiencing, but nothing definitive was shared about her voice. Since Brooks shared his concerns, it seems Yearwood has made a full recovery. The singer has been active on social media and has shared how she is staying healthy in a recent interview.

Yearwood stated in an interview with Parade that she and Brooks are as healthy as ever since they’ve been in quarantine. The time at home has given them the opportunity to stick to a wellness routine. Also, since she and Brooks have been staying home, they’ve taken to Facebook Live to hold some at-home concerts. She also mentions that she’s excited to get back on the road, meaning Yearwood clearly hasn’t lost her singing voice.

As for the couple, reports are saying that they are closer than ever after quarantine. The couple’s chat on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday made it clear that they not only aim to keep healthy but to keep singing as well.

Health Stories Are Old Hat For This Outlet

This article seems to be another case of the Globe speculating on celebrities’ health. Gossip Cop just reported on the tabloid’s utterly false reporting on Tom Selleck’s alleged health crisis. Gossip Cop also busted the tabloid’s fabricated account of Pope Francis battling Coronavirus. It’s clear the tabloid doesn’t actually have the inside scoop on celebrities’ health that it pretends to.

