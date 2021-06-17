Tricia Davis: All About Macklemore’s Wife And Mother To His Children

Since first hitting it big in 2012, Macklemore has become one of the biggest names in hip-hop. However, in recent years, the 37-year-old Grammy winner has taken a break from the spotlight to focus on his family life. So who’s his better half? Here’s everything you need to know about Macklemore’s wife, Tricia Davis, and their growing family.

Macklemore Met His Wife During A Difficult Time

Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, has been very open about his struggles with addiction, which began when he was a teen.

When Macklemore first met Tricia Davis back in the mid-2000s on MySpace, he was still struggling with sobriety. Davis says she knew was taking a risk by getting romantically involved with someone with addiction issues, but believed deep down that he was worth it.

“When you fall in love with a drug addict, totally can’t-afford-anything guy, and your mom is asking you what the heck you’re doing, I mean, there is a reason why you’re– I knew from the first time I saw him perform I was like, ‘He has that potential,’” she said in a 2013 interview with ABC News.

She was right. Davis was there for Macklemore when he went into rehab and has stayed by his side ever since. In 2013, after being together for seven years, Macklemore popped the question.

Two years later, the couple got hitched in a surprise, under-the-radar ceremony. Both avid supporters of gay rights, the pair tied the knot on June 27th, 2015 — one day after the historic Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Tricia Was A Nurse Before Becoming Macklemore’s Wife

Before meeting Macklemore, Tricia Davis graduated from Seattle Pacific University and was pursuing a career in nursing. But once she and the “Thrift Shop” singer became serious, she began helping him with his burgeoning music career. Eventually, she decided to leave her nursing career behind to become his full-time tour manager — a job she’s held officially since 2011.

According to her Linkedin page, Davis is also responsible for managing Macklemore’s online merchandise operation, and she’s a decision-maker for Macklemore’s business activities, including marketing and public relations

Davis also helped produce some of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ biggest music videos, including “Same Love” and “Can’t Hold Us.”

They’re Expecting Their Third Child This Summer

Tricia and Macklemore started their family before they tied the knot. They had their first daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, in May of 2015. However, they didn’t announce the birth to the public until the summer.

Three years later, the couple welcomed their second child, Colette Koala Haggerty, into the world. Once again, Macklemore shared the news with his fans a few months after the birth, writing on Instagram: “Colette Koala Haggerty was born on March 16th 2018. To witness the strength, endurance and love it takes to become a mother is the most beautiful thing I have ever experienced. Happy Mother’s Day to the women that give us life.”

Now six and three respectively, Simone and Koala will be welcoming one more sibling into their lives this summer. Back in April of this year, Davis announced she was pregnant with baby number three via an Instagram story of her growing belly with the caption, “Summer baby.”

Clearly, these two love being parents. It’s also obvious that Macklemore adores his wife — all you have to do is look at the many tributes he’s written to her on his Instagram feed. Perhaps one of the most heartfelt was what he wrote to Davis in 2020 for Mother’s Day.

“All these years, I always knew that you’d be the best mother. I had no idea that you would absolutely exceed all expectations once that time came 5 years ago,” he wrote. “I love who you are. I love your boundless creativity and limitless imagination with our children. I admire your selflessness and ability to constantly show up for others. You have passed down humor, compassion, grit, empathy and the spirit of wonder.”