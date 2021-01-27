Who Is Trevor Noah's Mom? The Incredible Life Of Patricia Noah

"[She] said to me, 'Don’t hate him for doing this,'" Trevor explained on The Jess Cagle Interview in 2017. "'But rather pity him because he too is a victim, in his own way, of a world that has thrust upon him an idea of masculinity that he has subscribed to and is now a part of. As for myself, I do not wish to imbue myself with a hatred that only I will carry.'"