Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas Trip Sparks Marriage Rumors, Here’s What We Know

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have captured the hearts and minds of millions. A recent trip to Las Vegas has sparked rumors that the two have gotten hitched. Gossip Cop investigates.

What Happens In Vegas…

A few days ago, Kardashian posted a series of progressively blurry photographs of herself and Barker walking around a hotel. Kardashian loves posting PDA-filled pics with her boyfriend, but this one raised more eyebrows than usual.

Kardashian captioned the photo, “what happens in Vegas.” Las Vegas obviously has a reputation where couples can get married on the fly, typically by an Elvis Presley impersonator. This post was only half of it though. Kardashian’s hairstylist spelled things out even less cryptically. Besides the photo of a happy couple, the stylist wrote, ”NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas 💒🥲🖤 There’s nothing like love AND a good time 🥳.”

There are really only two possibilities here: Barker and Kardashian have gotten married, or they’re just having a bit of fun messing with their fans. It’s worth noting that there are no wedding bands to be found in these photos. Obviously, the couple is having a lot of fun, but they’re keeping everything deliberately vague.

Where’s The Family?

It’s worth noting that none of their family was in Las Vegas. Barker’s daughter and Kardashian’s sisters were busy galavanting on their own. A source recently told E! that Barker and Kardashian are actively talking about marriage, and “are in it for the long haul.” An engagement seems forthcoming, but Gossip Cop will remain wary until there’s formal confirmation. There is always formal confirmation.

Other Rumors

Tabloids have spread loads of misinformation about Kardashian and Barker. Heat reported that Kourtney was blindsided by revelations that Barker and Kim Kardashian had hooked up, but Kim has personally denied this rumor. Life & Style maintains that Barker and Kardashian got secretly married back in May, but that was completely bogus as well.

In Touch really pushed their relationship to the next level. Back in June, it claimed Kardashian was pregnant with his baby. If you look at any of the many revealing photos of Kardashian, you will not find a baby bump.

Kardashian and Barker are in love. They’re actively planning a future together, and are having fun on Instagram in the process. Will they get married? Everyday it’s looking more like it. Have they gotten married? Only a few people would know for sure, and they’re choosing to have some fun with it.

