Travis Barker Just Passed A Huge Milestone 13 Years After Traumatic Accident

Rebecca Cukier
2:00 pm, August 22, 2021
Travis Barker wears a white shirt and black baseball hat on the red carpet
(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Travis Barker has taken a major step, 13 years after a traumatic experience that nearly cost him his life. The 45-year-old Blink 182 rocker and boyfriend to reality star Kourtney Kardashian is fresh from celebrating flying for the first time since he escaped a burning airplane – the South Carolina crash over a decade ago scarred Travis so badly, he hadn’t stepped inside a plane since.

Travis now has 42-year-old Kourtney to thank for helping him get over the terrifying incident, one killing both pilots, Barker’s security guard, as well as a friend.

Travis Barker Back On A Plane After 13 Years

Scroll for photos. 2008 marked Barker fearing for his life as the aircraft he was on was covered in jet fuel. The crash claimed the life of everyone aboard the Learjet 60, bar Barker, himself suffering major physical consequences from severe burns. The dad of two also suffered PTSD following the crash, even having to relearn how to walk.

Earlier this month, a loved-up Instagram post showed Poosh founder Kourtney wrapping her legs around Travis as he held her up, with the photo showing the couple by a private jet. Travis, wearing jeans and sneakers, was supporting Kourtney as she straddled him in a sundress, with the caption reading: “With you anything is possible @kourtneykardashian.”

The snap had been taken as Travis and Kourtney prepared to meet 65-year-old Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Everyone was headed to Mexico, and yes, the jet belonged to 24-year-old mogul and sister to Kourtney, Kylie Jenner.

Barker has openly addressed the crash and his attitude towards flying. Eearlier this year, he opened up to Men’s Health, revealing:

“There’s a million things that could happen to me. I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?”

“I want to make the choice to try and overcome it,” he added.

Kourtney and Travis, not quite the couple anyone expected to see in 2021, continue to prove rock-solid. Mom of three Kourtney, best-known for her on-off years with baby daddy and Talentless founder Scott Disick, dated much younger men following the Disick split – both Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat were in their twenties as Kourtney approached 40. Barker, meanwhile, divorced now-ex-wife Shanna Moakler in 2008, although the two did attempt to make their relationship work following divorcing. The former couple shares two children.

The latest PDA comes as Kourtney updates her Instagram while snuggling up to Travis on glitzy stone steps. “Yummy,” the Calabasas-based star wrote to caption the romantic snap.

