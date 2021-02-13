What Happened To Travie McCoy And Gym Class Heroes?

"When Bruno wrote the hook for 'Billionaire' and sang it to me, I was like, 'This is cool, but we're in a recession right now and I feel kind of awkward coming out the gate talking about wanting to have a lot of money,'" McCoy told Alternative Press. "But I posed a question to the listener, 'If you had a billion dollars, what would you do with it?' So a lot of what we talk about is pretty selfless... It's about being a good person and not necessarily using the fact that you're more fortunate than others and rubbing it in their face..."