News

Translator Denies Involvement In Melinda, Bill Gates Divorce

B
Brianna Morton
4:31 pm, May 5, 2021
Bill Gates smiles as Melinda Gates looks over at him while the two share a stage
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Bill and Melinda Gates’ shocking announcement that they’d decided to get a divorce took a lot of people by surprise, leading some would-be internet sleuths to search out possible reasons for the former power couple’s split. A translator has found herself at the center of rumors that she somehow had something to do with the divorce. She has now come forward and strenuously denied any involvement in the marriage. 

Unfounded Rumors Began On Twitter

A series of bizarre rumors linking a Chinese translator to Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce have begun spreading with reckless speed. Zhe “Shelly” Wang’s name began trending on Twitter shortly after the Gates’ announced their divorce. Fox Business noticed the trend and wrote a brief bio of the woman that unfortunately spread the rumors even further instead of getting to the bottom of them. 

Unnecessarily, and citing a single, Chinese Twitter user as a source of the supposed “speculation,” the outlet claimed there’d been talk of “a more-than-strictly-professional relationship between Wang and one of the Gates’,” with a “popular Twitter user” hinting that it was Bill who’d supposedly been engaged in the relationship. That’s not even close to being a credible source. The Twitter account isn’t even verified, for Pete’s sake!

Totally Irresponsible

It should be strongly noted that there is a total lack of evidence to connect this woman to the Gates’ in an inappropriate manner, just the word of a single Twitter user, whose tweet the outlet didn’t bother to translate for its readers. After having her name spread far and wide by a large media outlet, Wang’s name began trending even more on Twitter and other social media platforms along with the unfounded rumors about her involvement in the Gates’ divorce. 

Since the rumors were threatening to spread out of control, Wang reportedly addressed them on the Chinese social media site Weibo, writing, “I thought that the rumors would go away by themselves, but I did not expect the rumors to become more and more crazily spread.” She went on to thank those who expressed concern for her and offered their help “in dispelling the rumors,” and ended the post with a link to a story claiming people were spreading the rumor to “vilify” her. With no proof of her purported connection to either Bill or Melinda Gates, we can’t help but agree. The outlets that reported on the unfounded rumors should be ashamed.

