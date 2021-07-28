Gossip Cop

 by Eric Gasa
Tracee Ellis Ross Sparks Health Concerns As Fans Note Similarities In Instagram Videos

Eric Gasa
12:02 pm, July 28, 2021
Actor, singer, and TV host Tracee Ellis Ross may have some explaining to do for some worried fans after a string of concerning videos. Ross, always known to be a fashionista posted some hilarious videos of herself making looks out of hospital gowns. But there are just a few details about the clips that are raising suspicion with the celeb’s 10.4 million followers.

Is It More Than Just A Laugh?

The fun-loving Ross has always been known as an eclectic spirit and likes to make folks laugh, so it was no surprise when she posted a video a week ago of herself goofing around in what looked like some kind of doctor’s office.

In the video, the actress can be seen flexing in some paper shorts. “Still no pockets,” she jokes, “But my paper shorts are cute,” while wearing a Balenciaga sweater and face mask. People in the comments didn’t look too deeply into the video, mainly commenting on Ross’s fun antics. Some fans however noticed the examination table in the background but thought little else.

The Blackish star posted another video in her series of stylish doctor visit looks. Once again Ross donned the paper shorts plus a gown which she miraculously styled into quite the look. The star then did a little catwalk for the viewers while the doctor was away. Somehow the actress managed to style and sashay away in a frumpy paper smock!

All fun aside though, this time around followers took note of the star’s second visit to the doctor’s in just a week. “Tracee don’t be playing with us I’m not tryna see u in no drs office!” said one commenter. While another follower suggested that she was possibly getting a mammogram. Other folks simply hoped that the singer was safe and okay.

Instagram MD

While there have been no statements from Ross regarding her condition, it is nice to see that her fans care about her wellbeing. This is also not the first time that fans have been alarmed by a celebrity’s health via Instagram. Most recently, Kristen Bell had fans a little concerned after posting pics of her legs from her latest family vacation.

Actress Sophie Turner also did the same when she posted pics of her post-baby body. Followers were worried that the star was far too skinny and comments ranged from heartfelt to downright rude. Well, at least Ross can be thankful that her followers are at least every bit as polite as they are genuinely concerned.

