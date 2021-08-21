This Gentle Hand Sanitizer Is Super Hydrating, But That’s Not The Best Part

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Touch a public door handle, reach for the sanitizer. Shake hands, squeeze out some sanitizer. Go shopping, use some more sanitizer.

In today’s modern world, carrying around a bottle of hand sanitizer is common. To protect ourselves and the health of others, it can even be labeled as responsible. However, that doesn’t mean it’s enjoyable.

Sanitizers usually have a highly concentrated smell, are abrasive and can even make your skin dry and cracked. However, Touchland, a game-changing health brand, has set out to alter this sanitizer downfall.

Touchland Saw The Needs Of The Sanitizer Space

Most had written off sanitizer as a product that would always be purley medical and never enjoyable. But even though the sanitizer industry hadn’t seen advancements in innovation for over 20 years, Andrea Lisbona, founder and CEO of Touchland, saw potential.

“I knew the industry was ready for disruption,” Lisbona shared with me. “When I was 24 years old, I began to distribute hand sanitizer solutions from various brands to understand the market.”

At the time of this epiphany, Lisbona was living in Barcelona, Spain. However, she knew if she wanted to flip the sanitizer market on its head, she would have to set out to the states. In 2018, she chose to uproot her entire life, leaving behind her family and friends, to begin fresh in America.

In no time, Touchland released their first Power Mist, a hydrating sanitizer with a spray feature, and saw major success.

It’s All Thanks To The Gentle Yet Effective Formula

The reason Touchland saw quick success was because of the gentle yet effective formula–something not found in other leading brands.

“Hand sanitizers have always been an unpleasant experience from the sticky formulations with strong alcohol smells to leaving your hands drier than ever,” Lisbona explained. “I wanted to create a product that not only solved these problems but left consumers happier and healthier.”

And that’s exactly what Touchland did. By using best-in-class FDA-approved ingredients coupled with skin friendly ingredients, the brand met the needs of the people.

Lisbona also shared that Touchland fans have noticed the positive effects of using highly elevated ingredients, which are all due to the help of pronounced dermatologists.

“We get feedback from our customers with sensitive skin all the time that they love how gentle Touchland is,” Libona added. “All of our formulas are made without skin-irritating ingredients and are triclosan-free, vegan, and cruelty free.”

It’s Not Just A Sanitizer–It’s An Experience

Beyond the gentleness of this sanitizer, Touchland sets itself apart with it’s design, quality and experience.

Within each sanitizer, users can find ultra skin hydration, easy micro-mist application, pleasant aromas and 10 times more doses than other leading sanitizer brands. In short, Lisbona said “superior design, superior quality, and superior experience” is what makes this product so drool worthy.

Lisbona shared a more in depth look into the Touchland sanitizer family.

“Our proprietary design is very unique and has become a staple for every bag, every car, every shelf. Plus, it is a fine micro-mist that avoids the goopy experience that regular gel bottles deliver,” Lisbona shared.

She also explained that, “the formula itself is lightweight and leaves your hands feeling moisturized. There’s no sticky feeling and no lingering alcohol smell. I mean, who wants their hands to smell like a hangover?,” Lisbona exclaimed.

And speaking of smell, Touchland has just released a new line of scents created to invigorate your experience.

Touchalnd’s New Aromatic Scents

Touchland’s newly relaunched Power Mist collection comes in 12 “sexy” scents, as Lisbona likes to describe them.

“We completely reformulated our seven original scents to be more elevated and brand new; we have also developed five completely all-new fragrances: Blue Sandalwood, Lemon Lime Spritz, Rainwater, Velvet Peach and Applelicious.”

The brand partnered with Givaudan, a 250-year-old fragrance house to execute these scents. Lisbona shared that this fragrance house has worked with iconic brands like Balmain, Vera Wang, Elizabeth Arden and more.

“We already had a great product, but with these new scents, it really takes us to the next level.”

And when asked what her favorite new scent was, Lisbona said it would have to be Vanilla Blossom, which has a delicious cupcake scent without being overly sweet.

The brand also offers neutral and unscented options for those who prefer them.

Touchland Has Made Sanitizer Fun

Touchland has truly taken an industry that omitted enjoyability and customer satisfaction and replaced it with vigor and power.

“Our new campaign is to remind our consumers that we can live life sensorily, passionately and fearlessly–without being reckless, of course,” Lisbona said. “As humans, it’s in our nature to want to connect and to experience life to the fullest, so we hope our products help [buyers] feel safer and empowered.”

And at a time where sanitizer has become a staple accessory in our lives, Touchland is giving us the option to step into the world with confidence, security and pleasure.

