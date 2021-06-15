‘Tormented’ Tiger Woods On ‘Slippery Slope’ To Relapse?

It’s been four months since Tiger Woods was involved in a near-fatal car crash in California. The accident required Woods to endure surgery, but now one tabloid reports friends close to the champion golfer are worried that the painkillers prescribed to help ease his pain are about to send Woods hurling back to addiction. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Tiger Woods Going To Relapse?

The National Enquirer asserts since February’s crash, Tiger Woods is at risk of breaking his sobriety — and many people are worried for him. Since his surgery, his recovery has been painful. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced,” he said in an interview.

Based on his past addictions, an insider claimed, “People are obviously worried.” One of those individuals is a named practicing doctor who had not treated Woods. “Tiger relied on painkillers in the past and they got the better of him. His injuries from this accident are the worst he’s ever experienced, so it’s only natural for people to worry about a relapse,” the doc said. He then pointing out that pro-golfer will medically need painkillers to get through this recovery process.

An Article Full Of Contradictions

This one-page article is a piece of work – literally. The first third describes the events of the crash, then goes into excruciating detail about his past drug use for the majority of the article, including rehab stints in 2010 and 2017 for Vicodin and Ambien. A large portion of the report’s last bit is just opinions about Woods’s addiction and medical status made by named professionals that have not treated the golfer and do not know the specifics of his case. The whole article ends with the unnamed inside source reiterating how worried everyone around him is, without pointing out who those people are.

Gossip Cop’s point in pointing all this out? The paper is not only using humiliating language to describe someone in recovery but exploiting the situation and making the reader believe Woods is bound to fail. In reality, nobody knows what his outcome will be except Woods and his team of actual doctors. On social media, Woods seems to be doing fine and even did an interview in May with Golf Digest talking about his recovery. Of course, the interview the publication referenced above was taken from that story.

The National Enquirer has been wrong about Tiger Woods before. In a March story entitled “Tiger’s Nightmare,” the outlet speculated the golfer’s crash could result in retrograde amnesia. Again, a doctor who has not treated the champion was used to prove the claim. It had about as much as insight as this latest tale.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry ‘On Verge Of Total Breakdown’ After ‘Huge Fights’ With Meghan Markle?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘Saved Their Marriage’ After Cops Called To Their Home?

Khloe Kardashian Blames Kris Jenner For ‘Tricking’ Her Into Taking Back Tristan Thompson?

Christie Brinkley’s Instagram Video Of Daughter Alexa Has Fans Concerned