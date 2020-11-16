Tori Spelling Worried Dean McDermott Will Cheat On Her Again?

The Truth Behind Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott's Marriage

Dean McDermott will be starring in the impending Canadian show and that will require him to be away from his family. But, as for Tori Spelling “worrying” her husband will engage in another affair, Gossip Cop believes that’s a bit of a stretch. While the scandal surrounding McDermott’s unfaithfulness is regrettable, both Spelling and McDermott are working actors with schedules that will require them to be apart from one another often. That doesn't mean the actress is fearing her husband will once again step out on their marriage. Spelling recently spoke about McDemortt’s affair during an interview with podcast Woman On Top and how choosing to forgive him has healed their relationship.