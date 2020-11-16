Tori Spelling Worried Dean McDermott Will Cheat On Her Again?

A tabloid reports that Tori Spelling is worried Dean McDermott will cheat on her again. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
According to OK! Tori Spelling is having a case of deja vu and freaking out at the prospect of her husband, Dean McDermott, spending six months alone in Toronto. The reason why Toronto is triggering the Beverly Hills 90210 actress is that it’s the same place McDermott cheating on his wife seven years ago.
McDermott has signed on to appear in the upcoming Canadian show, Lady Dicks. The publication states though Spelling couldn’t be happier that this will bring “extra income” into their “often-struggling” family of seven, the actress is also “preparing for the worst.” The magazine notes how McDermott admitted to his wife that he was unfaithful to her in 2013 after he had an affair with Emily Goodhand. An insider adds, now that McDermott is heading back to Toronto, “it’s all coming back” for “poor Tori,” concluding, “She’s been a jittery mess.”
Dean McDermott will be starring in the impending Canadian show and that will require him to be away from his family. But, as for Tori Spelling “worrying” her husband will engage in another affair, Gossip Cop believes that’s a bit of a stretch. While the scandal surrounding McDermott’s unfaithfulness is regrettable, both Spelling and McDermott are working actors with schedules that will require them to be apart from one another often. That doesn't mean the actress is fearing her husband will once again step out on their marriage. Spelling recently spoke about McDemortt’s affair during an interview with podcast Woman On Top and how choosing to forgive him has healed their relationship.
This happened and rocked our foundation and we have no choice — we either start over or move on. ... It was madness. Everybody out there was like, 'F--- him ... and I was like, 'I love this man and I have children with this man and everyone makes mistakes.
Simply put, it sounds like the two have worked through their problems and are in a better place in their marriage. As for the notion that Spelling and McDermott are financially “struggling," that is incorrect. Gossip Cop has clarified several rumors about the actress having money problems. In regards to OK!, it's difficult to trust this story since the tabloid has been unreliable before.
Last November, the publication alleged Spelling was depending on the second season of the reboot from BH 90210 to pay off debt. Gossip Cop busted the bogus report after we checked with a more reliable source, a spokesperson for Spelling, and was told the article was incorrect. The magazine also alleged the Scary Movie 2 actress saved Jennie Garth’s marriage. We ran the narrative by a rep for Spelling and was assured the account was false.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.