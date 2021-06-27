Tori Spelling ‘Too Broke To Divorce’ Dean McDermott?

Were Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott leading separate lives because Spelling didn’t have enough money to divorce her husband of 15 years? That is what one tabloid claimed earlier this year. Gossip Cop looks into the allegation and breaks down the facts.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Too Broke To Divorce?

Star reported back in April that Tori Spelling was not only struggling in her marriage to Dean McDermott, but that she doesn’t have the money to end it. “Tori’s trapped in an unhappy marriage with no way out. She’s miserable,” an unnamed insider spilled. The outlet made sure to mention that her bank account was seized in 2020 to cover some of her debt.

According to the publication, other reasons Spelling can’t afford divorce lawyers include only receiving $800,000 from her wealthy father, Aaron Spelling, when he died. She also didn’t sign a prenup when she and McDermott wed in 2006, adding to her concerns.

The insider alleged that Spelling was worried McDermott “is looking for a mega payoff, which she’s in no position to give.” With apparently few career options left, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star is left caring for her kids and doing brand deal endorsements while her husband films Chopped Canada. “They’ve been leading separate lives – it’s easier than arguing all the time,” the source concluded.

Misleading Information Based On The Past

Is it possible that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are too broke to divorce? The tricky thing about this story is that this scenario is plausible. Spelling and McDermott have had money problems and her accounts were seized in 2020 after not paying $88,000 in credit card debt. The couple has also had a rocky history. McDermott notoriously cheated on his wife in 2013 and their relationship has never fully recovered as far as the tabloids are concerned.

However, just because it’s plausible doesn’t mean it’s true. The publication shadily mentioned how her media mogul father Aaron Spelling “virtually cut her out of his $600 million will.” First off, she received $800,000, which is still something. Next, it wasn’t just her – her brother didn’t inherit much either. The magazine has a history of making it seem like her father only gave Spelling a low amount of money when that was not the case.

Tabloids Love Going After The Couple

Right now, this story is false. Spelling and McDermott could divorce or be separated, but Star is not the one to be accurately reporting about it. In 2017, the rag wrote a cover story alleging that the actress was going to a debtor’s prison after occurring close to $1 million in debt like she was living in 1889.

This outlet’s sister publication National Enquirer incorrectly reported Spelling’s mother Candy was planning on leaving all her money to her dogs instead of her children. Another affiliated publication, OK! claimed in November that Spelling was worried McDermott would cheat again, which was laughably false. Gossip Cop can confidently predict pretty much everything written by the National Enquirer, Star, or OK! is not true.

