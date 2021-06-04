Tori Spelling Pregnant With 6th Baby After Threatening ‘Henpecked’ Dean McDermott’s $500 A Week Allowance?

Was Tori Spelling pregnant with her sixth child after threatening to cut off “henpecked” husband Dean McDermott’s $500 a week allowance if he refused to agree to expand their family? A tabloid claimed Spelling took total control over the couple’s finances after McDermott was caught cheating in 2013 and is now using that position to force her reluctant husband to add to their already large brood. Gossip Cop looked into the allegations and can set the record straight.

Tori Spelling To Dean McDermott: Give Me Another Baby Or Lose Your Allowance — Sources

“Does Tori Have A Bun In The Oven?” asked the title out of a recent issue of the National Enquirer. According to the often-ridiculed outlet, “maxed-out momma” Tori Spelling was believed to be expecting her sixth child after she was spotted out running errands looking “fuller-figured around the midsection.” An alleged eyewitness informed the tabloid, “She definitely looked to have more weight around her tummy,” adding, “It seemed suspicious because she was wearing a free-flowing dress — almost like a maternity dress!”

This comes after the tabloid previously reported that Spelling had “laid down the law” with husband Dean McDermott about her desire to expand their family. Back then, the outlet and its dubious source made no mention of the 47-year-old actress attempting to conceive the new child herself, rather they predicted she’d turn to adoption to make her baby dreams come true. McDermott, who reportedly received a scant $500 a week as an allowance from Spelling, was allegedly “begging” his wife to increase his weekly stipend.

She apparently totally controlled the couple’s purse strings despite the fact that McDermott has worked as an actor for the last few decades. While she was free to spend on herself as freely as she wanted, the source divulged, McDermott was stuck having to literally beg for a cent more than the $500 he got a week. Since McDermott was “totally against” Spelling’s plans to adopt because he “thinks they have enough kids already,” the Beverly Hills 90210 star is using his lack of finances against him. The snitch claimed she wanted to give him an ultimatum, “and instead of increasing his allowance, she’ll cut him off!”

Gossip Cop Has A Different Take On The Rumor

Gossip Cop noticed quite a few red flags about this story. First of all, it contains one of the Enquirer’s favorite tropes: a “henpecked” husband whose wife is in total control of his life. This story also incorrectly assumes that Spelling was pregnant. A few weeks after this article was published, Spelling pulled an April Fool’s Day prank that wasn’t such a good idea in hindsight. The actress posted a photo of herself to Instagram holding her stomach in an obvious way with the caption, “No. 6.”

A day later, she clarified that it had just been a joke, writing in a lengthy post, “Every week, magazine and press outlets ask if I am pregnant. To set the record straight, I am not. The fact is, after my fifth baby, my body didn’t bounce back like it had before. That’s when the constant questions of ‘yet another’ pregnancy first began.” Spelling detailed how difficult it was to face wave after wave of body shaming, admitting, “I feel like I have to constantly defend my body when instead, I should be honoring it for the miracle of life it gave me five times.”

She then apologized for hurting those who had lost pregnancies, emphasizing that she’d never meant to hurt anyone. “My post was simply to turn the tables for once on the press,” she explained. “They constantly create wild and often hurtful stories about me, my body, and my family.” This Enquirer article is yet another example of the tabloid media shaming and exploiting Spelling’s family to sell their shady rags.

This tabloid has been publishing unflattering, blatantly false stories about Tori Spelling for years now. In 2019, the outlet had the audacity to claim that Spelling was “too poor” to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The tabloid and its sources insisted that Spelling’s well publicized financial struggles had excluded her from the running to join the reality show, but the story just didn’t ring true to us.

Several other Housewives, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, have publicly struggled with money. Giudice filed for bankruptcy and even served several months in prison, but was still able to return to the show that launched her to fame. If Giudice could do it, why not Spelling? The story fell apart quickly.

Similarly false was the tabloid’s claim a few months later that Spelling was heading for a “breakdown” over BH90210’s cancellation. Spelling was undoubtedly disappointed that the revamped show didn’t work out, but she never had a “breakdown” over it. This outlet constantly targets Spelling with these hurtful, false rumors. It’s no wonder that the actress wound up trying to get back at the bad actors, though it wound up blowing up in her face instead.

